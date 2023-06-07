DC Releases Trailer For R-Rated Justice League Movie

DC has released the trailer for the R-rated Justice League animated movie, Justice League: Warworld, and you can watch it below!

Until now, the Justice League has been a loose association of superpowered individuals. But when they are swept away to War World, a place of unending brutal gladiatorial combat, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the others must somehow unite to form an unbeatable resistance able to lead an entire planet to freedom.

Justice League: Warworld includes a cast led by Jensen Ackles as Batman/Officer Wayne, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince and Darren Criss as Superman/Agent Kent. It also includes Ike Amadi as Martian Manhunter/J'onn J'onzz, Troy Baker as Jonah Hex, Matt Bomer as Old Man, Roger C. Cross as Machiste, Brett Dalton as Bat Lash, Trevor Duvall as Drifter, John DiMaggio as Lobo, Robin Atkin Downes as Mongul, Frank Grillo as Agent Faraday, Rachel Kimsey as Mariah Romanova, David Lodge as Sheriff, and Damian O'Hare as Deimos and Teddy Sears as Warlord.

Jeff Wamester (Legion of Super-Heroes) is the director of Justice League: Warworld. The film was written by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural), Ernie Altbacker (Justice League Dark: Apocalypse War) and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power). The producers are Jim Krieg (The Death and Return of Superman) and Kimberly S. Moreau (Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham). Executive producers include Butch Lukic (Batman: The Long Halloween) and Sam Register, along with longtime Batman franchise executive producer Michael Uslan.

Warworld is the first Justice League animated movie in the new "Tomorrowverse," era of the DC Animation Universe, following the 2013 reboot of Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, which established an animated continuity in line with DC New 52 comics. 2020's Justice League Dark: Apokolips War destroyed and rebooted the universe again (via The Flash), and "Tommorowverse" kicked off with Superman: The Man of Tomorrow. Justice League: Warworld will now show us what a larger DC Superhero story looks like in this new reality.

More DC Animated Projects Coming Soon

(Photo: DC Warner Bros.)

Justice League: Warworld is arriving alongside other animated projects DC has in the pipeline, including the recent Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham, and a new Justice Society of America movie. There are also the Elseworlds projects that are moving over to Prime Video, including two seasons of Batman: Caped Crusader, as well as Merry Little Batman and a Bat-Family spinoff.

Justice League: Warworld has a release date of July 25th.