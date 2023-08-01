James Gunn Confirms Major Detail About the DCU's Animated Projects

The future of the DC Universe is getting brighter, with a lot of new projects in a "revamped" universe being greenlit by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The duo unveiled ten movies and Max-exclusive television shows that will be a part of their "Chapter One: Gods & Monsters" slate, with the promise of more on the horizon. In a recent post on the social media app Threads, Gunn confirmed one surprising detail about those additional projects — they will include at least one theatrically-released animated movie.

While confirming to a fan that the forthcoming Watchmen and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths animated movies are not a part of the main DCU slate, and are instead "Elseworlds" stories, Gunn was asked if "we can expect theatrical animated projects" in the future, to which Gunn answered with a simple "Yes." Following the recent success of animated superhero blockbusters like Sony's Spider-Verse franchise, there's no telling how ambitious that hypothetical film could be.

What Are the DCU's Animated Projects?

Back in January, Gunn and Safran confirmed that their new blockbuster relaunch of the DC Universe will include animation, beginning with a Creature Commandos Max-exclusive series.

"Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC," Gunn explained at the time. "What we're doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we've already cast. I've written all seven episodes of the show, and it's in production. So that's the first thing, and I love it."

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series. Legacy has already been and set for a Summer 2025 release date, with a cast that includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

