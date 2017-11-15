Zack Snyder Details Justice League IMAX, Black and White Versions Releases

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League is coming to HBO Max in March, but there will be more than one version of the film for fans to enjoy. There's the upcoming "Justice is Gray" edition that recolors the movie in black and white. There's also the IMAX release of the film. During IGN Fan Fest, Snyder did his best to explain the different versions of the movie and how fans can find and enjoy them. He couldn't provide very many specific details, but he was able to give an overview of what's to come after the four-hour cut of Justice League hits HBO Max on March 18th (here's the specific time).

"There is Zack Snyder's Justice League 'Justice is Gray' edition, which is the black and white version, which I'm a huge advocate of and huge admirer of," Snyder said. "For me, it's my favorite version of the movie. I understand that people want to see it in color, and that's great, and I really want them to enjoy it in color. But for me, the ultimate version is the black and white IMAX version of the movie, which is sort of the penultimate ridiculous movie that shouldn't exist at its highest most fetishistic level, and I really, really love that. And of course, the black and white version of Justice League will be released on HBO Max, at some point after release, I believe, and you'll be able to see that somehow on, I don't know how you're gonna get to it but that's the plan."

He continued, "As far as IMAX go, as we start to figure out how people can get back in the movie theaters and see movies, I would hope for an opportunity to let fans get in the theater and see the color and black and white versions of Justice League on the big screen," he said. "It's an afternoon and into evening experience. That's pretty cool."

Going into more detail about that version of the movie, Snyder said, "I didn't use the IMAX cameras per se, because their cameras aren't sound. And so I knew there was gonna be a lot of dialogue in this movie but I did shoot it in the aspect ratio that would be ideal for the big 1:4:3 theaters. And so when you see it in its big square, it's unbelievable because you know they've never done a movie in IMAX that's entirely in that aspect ratio, and they've never done one in black and white so it's kind of it's kind of two firsts in a row so it's kind of fun to see."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max on March 18th.