Zack Snyder: Justice League Snyder Cut Is “All You’re Gonna Get” From the SnyderVerse

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League is "all you're gonna get" from the SnyderVerse, according to Zack Snyder. The Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice filmmaker returned to the DC Extended Universe to restore his never-before-seen version of Justice League, a four-hour and R-rated director's cut releasing Thursday on HBO Max — a variant Snyder acknowledges is not canon within the mainline DCEU. Despite Snyder's ambitious three-movie plan that would have pit his united team of superheroes against Darkseid (Ray Porter) in his plotted Justice League Part 2 and Part 3, the director recently revealed studio Warner Bros. has "no interest or appetite" for a Snyder-directed Justice League sequel.

"Listen, as far as I know, this is all you're gonna get from Zack Snyder's DCEU," Snyder told Jake's Takes about Zack Snyder's Justice League. "The reality is I didn't think we'd do this [the Snyder Cut release], but stranger things have happened. Let's put it that way."

Snyder made the admission when asked if he might ever film his planned backstory about the death of Robin, a story that could unfold in the pages of a prequel comic book.

"[DC Comics Chief Creative Officer] Jim Lee and I had talked about — we haven't done it yet — but we have talked about doing a little comic book run about the death of Robin, and kind of telling that story from my sort of the reality of that world," Snyder said about Batman's (Ben Affleck) crime-fighting partner murdered by the Joker (Jared Leto). "I've thought a lot about it, and I've thought a lot about how it would work and the mechanics of it and everything, so I know how it happens."

Many of the fans who supported years-long efforts to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut have taken up a new cause in calling for Warner Bros. to Restore the SnyderVerse, an unofficial term for the Snyder-inspired corner of the DCEU. Because the studio's current stance is that the version of Justice League completed by Joss Whedon and released into theaters in 2017 is considered canon, Snyder "did [his] own thing" with Zack Snyder's Justice League.

"I would say, at this point for me, I think that Justice League is slightly elsewhere [in the DC Multiverse]," Snyder previously told TheFilmJunkee. "Just because with this version of Justice League ... I kind of just do my own thing a lot more than I did in the [DCEU films]."

Read ComicBook.com's 4.5 / 5 star review of Zack Snyder's Justice League and see other early reactions here.

Starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Ray Porter, Joe Manganiello, and Jared Leto, Zack Snyder's Justice League releases March 18 on HBO Max.