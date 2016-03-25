Zack Snyder Reveals Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice IMAX Remaster Update, Release Details

✖

Ahead of the restored Zack Snyder's Justice League release on HBO Max, filmmaker Zack Snyder shares an update behind the previously announced IMAX remaster of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In December, just weeks before he would officially complete his four-hour Snyder Cut of Justice League, Snyder revealed he was working with Stefan Sonnenfeld of color grading and post-production house Company 3 to restore Batman v Superman's IMAX ratio so fans would "see a bit more" of the blockbuster bout between Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill). After showing a snippet of the film's post-apocalypse Knightmare sequence on Vero, Snyder confirms the IMAX remaster will be available to own on Blu-ray and 4K UHD:

"I believe so, I believe so. Blu-ray, 4K. I just approved the Blu-ray box the other day. So it for sure will exist on Blu-ray, and then I think it will exist on HBO Max," Snyder told I Minutemen about a remastered Batman v Superman home media release. "Look, I have to confirm now, but for sure we've been talking about the release. It's meant to, especially for the special edition, it’s to replace the one that was kind of messed up a little bit. The Blu-ray, I think, was okay. The 4K was [messed up]."

Snyder added, "I remember watching it on Apple movies or wherever it was, or somewhere, and going, 'Wait, what? That's not correct.' The reds were all blocked up, it was really weird."

New vs old. I love the new aspect ratio and the new colour grading. Can’t wait to see this version of BvS and the film that comes after it. @ZackSnyder #UsUnited #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/Pw7NYxs8tl — Zack Snyder’s Justice League (@snyders_zack) December 23, 2020

The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition, an R-rated extended cut with 31 minutes of restored footage not seen in theaters, released on Blu-ray and 4K disc in the summer of 2016. That 151-minute director's cut of the film is the version currently available for streaming on HBO Max.

"BvS happened because we had noticed that there was a color mistake in one of the releases of Batman v Superman," Snyder said during a recent appearance on ComicBook Debate. "We just looked into it and I was like, 'Hey, what happened?' I guess it's a technical snafu but I was like, 'This is a great opportunity for us to go back and fix it and do the IMAX release and let everybody see every bit of it, see the whole movie."

Snyder is now finishing the Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition, the black-and-white version of the R-rated Zack Snyder's Justice League. The director's cut releases Thursday, March 18, on HBO Max.