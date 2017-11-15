Justice League Star Ray Fisher Denounces Joss Whedon's Statement

✖

Ray Fisher has responded to some of the comments made by Joss Whedon’s spokesperson earlier today. The Justice League star claimed that some of the changes during reshoots on the movie were motivated by race. In no small part, Whedon’s camp flatly denied the role of race and listed the color correction software and change of teams as factors. In a statement to CinemaBlend, Fisher stepped up to refute those explanations and actually called more attention to how much this has focused on the director so far. The Cyborg actor has been adamant that this investigation needed to take place for months now. With these new comments, he even said there would be a larger statement coming in the following days.

"This is only a hair’s breadth away from Berg’s, 'Fisher was upset about booyah' defense. I’ve been trying my best to make sure that Joss Whedon and Jon Berg aren’t able to be thrown completely under the bus by the other guys,” he told CinemaBlend. “But when they make these half baked knee-jerk excuses publicly, they make my job a lot harder. I’m settling in with my family for the night. I’ll have a more in-depth response tomorrow.”

Earlier today, here’s what Whedon’s camp had to say about the claims of race-based discrimination, “The individual who offered this statement acknowledged that this was just something that he had heard from someone else and accepted as truth, when in fact simple research would prove that it was false.”

“As is standard on almost all films, there were numerous people involved with mixing the final product on this film, including the editor, special effects person, composer, etc., with the senior colorist responsible for the final version’s tone, colors, and mood,” it continued. “This process was further complicated by the fact that Zack shot on film, while Joss shot on digital, which required the team, led by the same senior colorist who has worked on previous films for Zack, to reconcile the two."

When speaking to Forbes earlier, Fisher actually said, ““I always suspected that race was a determining factor for the way that things went down, but it wasn’t until this past summer that I was able to prove it,” the Cyborg actor said. “Race was just one of the issues with the reshoot process. There were massive blowups, threats, coercion, taunting, unsafe work conditions, belittling, and gaslighting like you wouldn’t believe.”

