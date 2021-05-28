Justice League's Ray Fisher Addresses What Pushed Him to Speak Out About Joss Whedon

✖

Issues surrounding Joss Whedon's reshoots of Justice League continue to create controversy for WarnerMedia, as actor Ray Fisher has continually spoken out about how the studio has reacted to his complaints of mistreatment on the set. Fisher's outspoken comments against Whedon, producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, and WarnerMedia began this summer after he "forcefully retracted" comments that he made in support of Whedon from San Diego Comic-Con in 2017. Now he's recently spoken to Forbes in detail about his grievances, revealing new insight into his issues stemming from Whedon's Justice League takeover from Zack Snyder.

"The erasure of people of color from the 2017 theatrical version of Justice League was neither an accident nor coincidence," Fisher told Forbes. He went on to allege that he and the rest of the cast and crew were misled about Whedon's involvement in the production.

"For one thing, the cast and crew were told that Zack had handpicked Joss to finish the film for him. I didn’t find out until after the reshoots that that was a complete lie," Fisher said. "I heard whispers and rumblings of things being off behind the scenes, but nothing concrete until much later. They had us go out to San Diego Comic-Con in 2017 and say Zack picked Joss and that Joss was a great guy. I still have the email with those talking points."

Fisher went on to detail the reasons that lead him to his breaking point, beginning his campaign on social media where he decided to speak out against Whedon's behavior and Warner's response.

"What set my soul on fire and forced me to speak out about Joss Whedon this summer was my becoming informed that Joss had ordered that the complexion of an actor of color be changed in post-production because he didn’t like the color of their skin tone," Fisher firmly stated. "Man, with everything 2020’s been, that was the tipping point for me."

Fisher also explained he wasn't close with Snyder after the change. They were unaware of all of the situations behind the scenes, especially after the tragic passing of Snyder's daughter in the middle of filming.

"You’ve got to understand, Zack stepped away to be with his family, and we wanted to give him space to do that," Fisher explained. "He and I didn’t speak for about a year after he left."

There is a lot more to the interview which you can read entirely at Forbes, and Fisher details many more examples of egregious misconduct that he says WarnerMedia is aware of. And as far as retaliation, the Justice League actor is aware that his career could be harmed after speaking out. But he also has the benefit of appearing in Zack Snyder's Justice League re-release on HBO Max next year.

“I’m not worried about the consequences. I’m well aware of what’s at stake. If people don’t want to work with me because I’m refusing to tolerate abusive behavior and the coverup culture of old Hollywood, then so be it.” Fisher said. “If nothing else, I’m going to go out of this business the way I came in; free and of my own volition. Can you dig that?”