Justice League Snyder Cut: What Audiences Are Saying About Batman and Joker’s Knightmare Meeting
We live in a society where the Batman (Ben Affleck) and the Joker (Jared Leto) meet in Zack Snyder's Justice League — and Snyder Cut audiences are going mad over the first on-screen interaction between the archenemies in the DC Extended Universe. Spoilers for the Justice League Snyder Cut follow. In the epilogue chapter "A Father Twice Over," a premonition comes to Bruce Wayne in the form of a hellish nightmare: a world turned to dust by Darkseid (Ray Porter) and his red-eyed enslaved Superman (Henry Cavill). It's in this post-apocalyptic Knightmare where Batman and his team of last-surviving superheroes meet the Joker, now on his own sometime after the death of his partner in crime Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).
Affleck and Leto did not film together when Batman and Joker meet for the first time since 2016's Suicide Squad, where the sidekick-killing clown escapes before he can be apprehended by Batman after the death of Robin.
"I added it because this was going to be the last movie I make for the DCU and to have this entire cinematic universe without Batman and Joker meeting up just felt weird," Snyder told The New York Times about the Batman-Joker Knightmare. "Jared and I had a bunch of conversations about it. I had mentioned it to Ben and I was like, 'Ben, let's just do it at my house. I could shoot it in the backyard. Don't tell the studio and I'm not going to pay you guys. I'm just going to shoot it myself.'"
Here's what audiences are saying about the epilogue of the Snyder Cut, now streaming on HBO Max:
Something Darker
The interaction between #Batman and Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the single greatest live action scene between Batman and Joker we have EVER gotten. What i would to see more of these two. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/xz7vQJmVR5— sabrina TODAY🦇Ω ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) March 18, 2021
#ReleaseTheAyerCut
Jared Leto is the best Joker ever and is on par with Mark Hamill at his best. Expect the greatest Batman-Joker interaction of all time!
The INSANE difference a WB reshoot and bad edit makes to a great movie like DAMN. After seeing him in ZSJL WE NEED TO #ReleaseTheAyerCut ASAP pic.twitter.com/yZbSosaP6K— 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 | ZSJL semi-spoilers (@theSNYDERVERSE) March 16, 2021
Boy Wonder
One of the best Comic book scenes of all time is in Zack Snyders Justice League, it's the interaction between Batman & Joker.. My mouth was on the floor at some of the things being said, Jared Leto killed it & has gotten his redemption in the Role, Snyder wrote it too#SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/01LCEOYmxX— Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MoviesThatMaher) March 18, 2021
Philosophies of a Madman
Loved the exchange between Jared Leto's Joker and Ben Affleck's #Batman That philosophical rambling from Joker plays like it's ripped straight out of a DC comic book. Can't wait to see more between these 2.#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/N3sL55xA29— PatrickM #RestoreTheSnyderVerse⚒ (@TreeSquid) March 18, 2021
Last Laugh
Honestly I don't think I've seen a more intense scene between Batman and Joker than I did in this. It was nothing short of perfection! Jared got his redemption, Ben came back for this scene and now I want soooo much more of this interaction 😭#RestoreTheSnyderverse #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/Uh8cMnPWHy— Ammar Ahsan (@AmmarAhsan02) March 18, 2021
Holy F-Bomb, Batman
“... that when I killed you, and make no mistake I will fucking kill you, I’d do it slow. I’m gonna honor that promise.”
THE best Batman and Joker interaction ever put on film. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/Pp9nfYpX2a— 💜Prowling Gambino💚|ZSJL HYPE!!! (@ProwlingGambino) March 18, 2021
We Meet Again, Batman
Best #Batman-Joker interaction of all time. What a scene #SnyderCut #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/nssx7tiJ10— 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 | ZSJL semi-spoilers (@theSNYDERVERSE) March 18, 2021
It's no secret that Batman & Joker interact in Zack Snyder's Justice League.
I didn't expect it but I've gotta say it's the best interaction we've ever seen between a Batman & a Joker in a movie! pic.twitter.com/pyag3wzobU— Ashley💖|TheBatFamily 🦇 (@TheBat_Family) March 18, 2021