Justice League Snyder Cut: What Audiences Are Saying About Batman and Joker’s Knightmare Meeting

We live in a society where the Batman (Ben Affleck) and the Joker (Jared Leto) meet in Zack Snyder's Justice League — and Snyder Cut audiences are going mad over the first on-screen interaction between the archenemies in the DC Extended Universe. Spoilers for the Justice League Snyder Cut follow. In the epilogue chapter "A Father Twice Over," a premonition comes to Bruce Wayne in the form of a hellish nightmare: a world turned to dust by Darkseid (Ray Porter) and his red-eyed enslaved Superman (Henry Cavill). It's in this post-apocalyptic Knightmare where Batman and his team of last-surviving superheroes meet the Joker, now on his own sometime after the death of his partner in crime Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).

Affleck and Leto did not film together when Batman and Joker meet for the first time since 2016's Suicide Squad, where the sidekick-killing clown escapes before he can be apprehended by Batman after the death of Robin.

"I added it because this was going to be the last movie I make for the DCU and to have this entire cinematic universe without Batman and Joker meeting up just felt weird," Snyder told The New York Times about the Batman-Joker Knightmare. "Jared and I had a bunch of conversations about it. I had mentioned it to Ben and I was like, 'Ben, let's just do it at my house. I could shoot it in the backyard. Don't tell the studio and I'm not going to pay you guys. I'm just going to shoot it myself.'"

Here's what audiences are saying about the epilogue of the Snyder Cut, now streaming on HBO Max: