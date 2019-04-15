‘Justice League’ Director Zack Snyder Reveals Who Was Going to Play Darkseid

Once upon a time, Darkseid was supposed to appear in Justice League and its sequel. After Zack Snyder parted from the project, however, those plans were scrapped. Thanks to recent social media postings, it appears Snyder went so far as to actually cast the role, though the character never appeared on-screen. Via his Vero account, Snyder mentioned that Ray Porter was associated with the role.

It’s no secret that Snyder had wanted to introduce the classic DC Comics character in a Justice League follow-up, but it is news that the production had gone so far as to cast someone, whether it be in a motion-capture or voice role.

Snyder has previously mentioned his plans were for Darkseid to murder Lois Lane (Amy Adams), causing the Knightmare sequence fans saw in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“The truth is that the ‘Knightmare Sequence’ in this movie, it was my idea that all of that would eventually be explained – is that a surprise? And that we would end up in the distant future where Darkseid has taken over Earth, and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation],” the filmmaker said. “And there were a few members of the Justice League that survived to that world, and that they were fighting, Batman and a broken half of Cyborg – there’s only half of him because of whatever happened – they were working on an equation to jump back to tell Bruce… those were the things that we were dealing with. And the studio, they were still sort of into the big look, but the deep depth about how and why everyone was mad at each other…”

Justice League is now available on home media release while Shazam! is in theaters. Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.

Were you hoping to see Darkseid in Justice League? Do you think we'll see him in a future property? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

