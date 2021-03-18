Zack Snyder's Justice League Superman Trailer Released

✖

After a teaser released yesterday and centering on the Dark Knight, today it's the Man of Steel. Superman (Henry Cavill) sports his black costume and silver glyph in a new image and short clip released via social media. Cavill was the first member of the Justice League to be cast or appear onscreen, originating his version of Clark Kent in 2013's The Man of Steel -- a movie that enjoyed a virtual screening that proved to be the setting for the Zack Snyder's Justice League announcement last year. The black costume, of course, also debuted in that film -- but only in a dream sequence, first appearing "for real" in the forthcoming release.

The film will spotlight a number of things that were originally planned for Snyder's two Justice League movies, including Darkseid, Granny Goodness, and other characters from Jack Kirby's The New Gods. Those characters would have interacted quite a bit more with Superman, had Snyder's multi-movie arc for the character played out as expected.

You can see the teaser below.

Superman's death in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is a key plot element in Justice League -- not just because there's a story element about Batman trying to revive the Kryptonian hero, but also because it's the absence of Superman as Earth's protector that attracted the attention of Steppenwolf, the film's villain, and Darkseid, Steppenwolf's uncle and the ruler of Apokolips, a planet filled with the evil half of The New Gods, played in the film by Ray Porter.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 18. You can see some of the fan reaction to the latest news below.