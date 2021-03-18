Zack Snyder's Justice League New Aquaman Poster Revealed

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max in just under two weeks and now, Aquaman is getting a new poster. Shared by Zack Snyder on Twitter on Saturday, the new poster features Jason Momoa's Aquaman, heir to the throne of Atlantis in his full armor looking ready to take on any threat to not just the seas but Earth as well. The poster was released along with a new, character-focused trailer for Aquaman following previous releases of trailers centered around Batman and Superman. You can check the poster out for yourself below.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, the story of Momoa's Aquaman is set to be more fully told and fleshed out than what we've seen previously in the theatrical release of Justice League. The upcoming release is the reult of a years long fan campaign to see Snyder's full vision for the film. Momoa himself was a vocal supporter of the "Snyder Cut" movement, asking for the film's release last year in a passionate, profanity-laced plea for Warner Bros. to release the project.

"We're just sitting around doing nothing. F-cking release the Snyder Cut, right?" Momoa asked of Warner Bros. on Instagram. "Release the f-cking Snyder Cut. What else are we waiting for? There's some goodies in there. I'm just going to put this out there so hopefully ... generally, sh-t I put out there comes true, let's hope it does."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 18.

What do you think of the new Aquaman poster for Zack Snyder's Justice League? Let us know in the comments.