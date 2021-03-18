Zack Snyder Teases More New Gods in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

✖

The New Gods come to the DC Extended Universe en masse in Zack Snyder's Justice League. While Steppenwolf appeared in the film's theatrical cut (albeit not as Snyder envisioned) Zack Snyder has long said that the film would have featured Darkseid, the tyrant of Apokolips. A teaser for Zack Snyder's Justice League revealed Darkseid's minions, Desaad and Granny Goodness, in the film. They appeared again in the full trailer for the Snyder Cut released on Sunday. But Snyder isn't stopping there. Speaking to the Minutemen YouTube Channel, Snyder says there's at least one more of Jack Kirby's New Gods creations will appear in the film, with the implication that many more exist in the film's universe.

"Yeah, there’s a little bit of a [tease]," Snyder said. "Let me just say this: in this movie you see DeSaad, you see Darkseid, you see one other in the throne room of Apokolips. You see one other of this sort of classic Kirby New Gods, you know what I mean? And I think the implication is that the rest of them are there, for sure."

Snyder previously explained how conversations with Ray Porter, who provides the voice of Darkseid, helped develop his plans for the villain in the film. "If you said to any of the actors in the movie 'well what happens in the movie' or 'what happens later' or whatever for any movie. And they go 'well I got the script and it's cool and I kind of know this and-' so [Ray Porter] and I were talking about this and what's cool or what's the right response to some questions," Snyder said. "It's a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid... yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that's a fine thing."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on March 18th on HBO Max.