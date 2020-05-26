Jesse Eisenberg Reacts to Justice League Snyder Cut: "I'm So Happy for Him"

✖

The world of DC films got a pretty unprecedented update last week, when it was revealed that Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League is on its way to becoming a reality. The news brings years of fan campaigns and speculation to a head, after Snyder was unable to finish the theatrical cut of the film due to a family tragedy. In the days since the Snyder Cut was first publicly confirmed, those with ties to the franchise have voiced their excitement -- including Lex Luthor actor Jesse Eisenberg. Eisenberg, who had a brief cameo in the post-credits scene of Justice League, recently talked to Digital Spy about how happy he is for Snyder.

"I spoke to Zack a couple of weeks ago and he told me about it," Eisenberg revealed. "Yeah [I'm excited], because I'm friends with Zack. I'm so happy for him that he gets to release something he's proud of. I mean, I can't think of any other precedent in history where there was something of this scope. Because it's not just about releasing the movie, but it required all of this... we call it post-production. So it's not just they're releasing scenes that are finished, they had to do a lot of post-production and it's such a big process. And yeah, I'm so happy for him. He's a great guy with a very, very specific vision and so, yes, I'm happy that he gets that. And he seemed really happy."

Eisenberg's relationship with the Snyder Cut has been particularly interesting, as the actor actually revealed last year that he had no idea about the movement for an alternate cut. Once he understood what it was, though, he seemed to have a pretty positive outlook on it.

"I guess that would be a cool thing to see, right?" Eisenberg said last October. "I might be in another scene of it, so sure, yeah. Because I did some scenes that I think are not in the movie, but I haven't seen the movie."

It also will be interesting to see what the Snyder Cut - which is expected to be released in some capacity on HBO Max - will mean for the future of some of those characters in the DC world. As Eisenberg said earlier this year, he certainly would be more than willing to return to the role of Lex Luthor, if given the opportunity.

“Oh yeah, are you kidding? I would love it," Eisenberg revealed this past March. "That’s the coolest role to play. I don’t even know if they know what they’re doing with the movies, but for me it was exhilarating. I would love to play that role forever. I have no knowledge about what they’re doing with it."

“You can do anything [with the character] and it’s right," Eisenberg continued. "You can be as funny, as dramatic, as crazed, as sensitive [as you want]. The character is open to any interpretation. It’s not a prescribed, acceptable role that the audience feels they have to like or see themselves in, so that’s the kind of freeing role that actors like. Will they let me do it again? I have no idea. But that’s the kind of thing I love.”

Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to debut sometime in 2021 on HBO Max.

