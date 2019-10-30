Jesse Eisenberg Wants to See Justice League Snyder Cut That He Just Heard About

For fans of Justice League, the concept of the so-called “Snyder Cut” of the film is fairly common knowledge. Fans of director Zack Snyder have been calling for his full version of the film — which may or may not even exist depending on which report or rumor you follow — to be released, even if only in rough form just so that the full scope of what Snyder was doing with the story can be seen. If you aren’t a fan, however, or even someone who doesn’t follow the fandom closely the idea of the Snyder Cut isn’t so common. Actor Jesse Eisenberg, who starred in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and also appeared in a post-credits Justice League scene, himself only recently heard about the Snyder Cut. Despite this, it seems like Eisenberg would be on board with seeing it for himself.

Speaking with Build by Yahoo!, Eisenberg was asked about the Snyder Cut. After explaining that he had only just learned about the concept during an earlier interview, but once it was explained to him that the general idea about the fan demand was to see Snyder’s artistic vision fulfilled, Eisenberg admitted that it’d be cool to see — and also because he might be in more of it.

“Oh, is that the feeling behind it? Okay, well, I guess that would be a cool thing to see, right?” Eisenberg said. “I might be in another scene of it, so sure, yeah. Because I did some scenes that I think are not in the movie, but I haven’t seen the movie.”

Now, the fact that Eisenberg hasn’t seen the theatrical cut of Justice League shouldn’t be taken as a criticism of the film in the form it debuted in in 2017. Eisenberg explained that he doesn’t generally watch films that he’s in with the major exception being Zombieland as Woody Harrelson made him. Even with this seemingly personal preference to not watch his own work, it’s interesting that he’s supportive of the idea of the Snyder Cut.

As was noted previously, Eisenberg had only learned about the very concept of this fan-demanded cut of the film from another interview. Eisenberg had previously sat down with Barstool Sports who informed that, due to Snyder leaving production of Justice League in the wake of a family tragedy some fans now believe a complete cut of his original vision exists, one that is very different from the theatrical one.

“Oh, Justice League, gotcha. I have no idea. No clue. Zero,” the actor admitted. “I think I was in some other scenes, too, but I guess they’re not in the movie. So they turned it into, what do they call it, a post-credits [scene]?”

He added, “I have no idea, I wasn’t really around for the process. I know some of the stuff they were doing was amazing. Also, I’m friends with the writer, Chris Terrio, so I read his original draft. There’s stuff that’s probably not in the movie, obviously, because I haven’t seen the movie, that was there.”

