Zack Snyder Reveals Plans for Supergirl From Man of Steel

Zack Snyder fans got a long-awaited update on Wednesday, with the reveal that his cut of Justice League is finally on its way to becoming a reality. The alternate cut of the film - which will show Snyder's original vision of the project before he had to step away due to a family tragedy - is expected to be released on HBO Max sometime in 2021. In addition to that massive reveal, which came during a virtual watch party of Man of Steel, Snyder also dropped some interesting details regarding his first Superman-related film. Partway through the live stream (in a clip that you can check out below), Snyder revealed that his goal was to eventually broaden out the universe of Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill) -- including introducing Kara Zor-El/Supergirl In some way.

“As we went forward, it was always my intention to broaden the universe and to continue to start to bring in more and more of the family, if you will," Snyder explained. "She certainly falls into that category. And certainly, the idea of a standalone Supergirl movie it’s a cool idea. I don’t have a script or anything in mind, but that would be amazing to see.”

This detail is particularly interesting when juxtaposed with updates from the past few years, which have hinted that a Supergirl solo movie could be in the works at Warner Bros. While nothing has officially come of those updates, that hasn't stopped fans from suggesting potential directors for the project -- with The Handmaid's Tale and The Power's Reed Morano a heavily-rumored choice.

“I don’t know if it’s really a thing, [but] I like the idea of doing something new every time, so I don’t say no to any idea." Morano revealed in a 2018 interview. “I’m always thinking [how] I can bring something new to the table that still feels authentic to the story, not [doing something] just for the sake of doing something new. But if there’s a reason for me to do [Supergirl] in particular, then I would like to do it.”

“I just heard about it today, but stranger things have happened out of rumors," Peter Dinklage, who starred in Morano's I Think We're Alone Now, added. "Could be fun to start rumors and make a movie! Reed is just a beautiful cinematographer and director.”

“Reed is someone who is so inspiring when you watch her, just her abundance of artistic talent and how she can juggle so many things," Elle Fanning, who many have suggested to play the Girl of Steel, added. "I’m open to [her directing Supergirl], sure!”

Recent updates have suggested that a Supergirl movie is currently on hold due to Warner Bros.' plays with Superman, so we'll see what the future holds.

