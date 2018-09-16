Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning Want Reed Morano to Direct ‘Supergirl’ Movie

The nerd world is curious to see who could end up directing DC’s Supergirl movie, and it sounds like there’s a bit of a campaign for one rumored contender.

The Hollywood Reporter recently spoke to Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning, who star in Reed Morano‘s post-apocalyptic film I Think We’re Alone Now. When asked about the possibility of Morano directing Supergirl – something that has been in the blogosphere almost since the movie was announced – the two seemed on board.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I just heard about it today, but stranger things have happened out of rumors.” Dinklage explained. “Could be fun to start rumors and make a movie! Reed is just a beautiful cinematographer and director.”

“Reed is someone who is so inspiring when you watch her, just her abundance of artistic talent and how she can juggle so many things.” Fanning added. “I’m open to [her directing Supergirl], sure!”

Morano, whose filmography includes episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale and Looking, has been in the orbit for franchise movies before, with rumors previously circulating that she would enter the Star Wars franchise. So, what does she think of the Supergirl rumors?

“I don’t know if it’s really a thing, [but] I like the idea of doing something new every time, so I don’t say no to any idea.” Morano revealed. “I’m always thinking [how] I can bring something new to the table that still feels authentic to the story, not [doing something] just for the sake of doing something new. But if there’s a reason for me to do [Supergirl] in particular, then I would like to do it.”

While it’s unclear if and when a Supergirl movie will become a reality, previous reports have suggested it could arrive sooner rather than later. Even with Henry Cavill’s increasingly-bizarre debacle with Warner Bros., there are reports that Supergirl is becoming a priority for the studio either way.

Would you want to see Reed Morano direct a Supergirl movie? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.