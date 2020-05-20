Zack Snyder Says Theatrical Justice League Is Just "One-Fourth" of What He Filmed

✖

Warner Bros. announced today that Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League will make its debut on HBO Max with the director's vision of the DC film finally coming to audiences after years of fans debating the so-called Snyder Cut's existence, level of completion, and more. Today's announcement that the project will debut sometime in 2021 cleared much of that debate up and revealed some major information at the same time, namely that the version of Justice League that opened in theaters in 2017 was only one-fourth of what Snyder had actually filmed.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder revealed that the cut coming to HBO Max will be "an entirely new thing" especially as compared to the theatrical cut of the film.

"It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie," Snyder said.

"You probably saw one-fourth of what I did," he continued, basing his estimation on what he's been told was contained in Joss Whedon's finished version of Justice League. Snyder himself has not watched the theatrical version at all.

The road to Snyder's Justice League has been a long one. As fans will recall, Whedon took over directorial duties in May 2017 after Snyder stepped down following the death of his daughter and in July of that same year it was announced that the film was undergoing reshoots. Soon after the film's theatrical release, fans began demanding that Snyder's original vision -- the Snyder Cut -- be released. Over the years that's led to multiple online campaigns, petitions, and other efforts, including the support of Justice League star, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa who previously told MTV News that he had seen it for himself and thought the public needed to as well.

Now they will. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder's team will be working together over the next several months to complete the visual effects on this cut of Justice League, edit everything together, add a full score, and complete other aspects of film post-production. Warner Bros. will be spending $20 million plus to complete Snyder's Justice League, a move that will ensure that his vision is fully realized, though it's not clear yet if that fully realized vision will be a four hour feature film or a six-part television series for HBO Max. Whatever form it takes, Snyder expressed his gratitude for HBO Max and Warner Bros. allowing the Snyder Cut to come to life as well as those involved with the fan movement for their support as well.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also, a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” said Snyder.

HBO Max is an upcoming American subscription video on demand streaming service from WarnerMedia Entertainment, a division of AT&T's WarnerMedia. It is set to launch on May 27th with more than 600 movies. Original content is also planned, but the titles have been delayed due to COVID-19.

