DC Fans Ask New Gods Director Ava DuVernay to Cast Justice League’s Ray Porter as Darkseid
Zack Snyder fans have been abuzz online since Warner Media announced plans to bring the director's cut of Justice League to HBO Max. While the details are still unclear, we do know that Darkseid will appear in the film. Ray Porter then confirmed that he played the DC Comics villain in Snyder's version of the movie. Jack Kirby created Darkseid as part of his Fourth World saga in the 1970s. Kirby presented Darkseid as the ruler of Apokolips, a world in constant war with the New Gods of New Genesis. Darkseid appearing in the Snyder Cut raises some questions about Warner Bros. Pictures' upcoming New Gods movie.
Ava DuVernay is directing The New Gods. Even though they haven't seen Porter's Darkseid performance, Snyder fans are asking DuVernay to bring Porter back in New Gods. Since they no nothing about Porter's performance, this may in part be to see Snyder's cut of Justice League gain traction as DCEU canon. If that's the case, it's worth noting that previous reports stated New Gods will have "no connections" to previous DC Films releases.
Or fans could have such faith in Snyder that they can't imagine him miscasting a role. Either way, fans are using social media to let DuVernay know how they feel about Ray Porter as Darkseid. You can keep reading to see some of what they have to say about it.
Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max in 2021.
