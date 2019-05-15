Karen Gillan Was in “Actual Pain” From Laughing on Jumanji Set

The cast of the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel wrapped production last week, but they continue to post fun behind-the-scenes content from the film’s set. The latest in a long line of fun photos comes from Karen Gillan, the actor best known for playing Ruby Roundhouse in Jumanji as well as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gillan posted a photo with her fellow castmates on Instagram, and revealed the entire filmmaking process was a laugh riot.

“This amazing moment right as we wrapped on the next Jumanji film OUT THIS CHRISTMAS!!! Just wait for this next installment…watching these performances had me in ACTUAL PAIN from laughing so hard. But, like, a GOOD pain. A pain you’ll want to pay for,” Gillan wrote.

As you can see, the photo shows her celebrating with returning stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black. In addition to the main cast, the new movie will see the return of Nick Jonas and Rhys Darby. The previous film’s cast of teen actors; Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, are also signed on for the new film. The movie will also see an exciting line-up of new additions, including Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, and Dania Ramirez.

Many people commented on Gillan’s photo, joining in on the excitement over the upcoming movie.

“Best and funniest team in the world,” @nirajblack777 wrote.

“Can’t wait for this,” @thegingie95 added.

“YAYYY I THOUGHT THEY WOULD NEVER MAKE ANOTHER ONE IM ACTUALLY HAPPY,” @brookehall123456 replied.

In addition to having multiple high-profile acting jobs, Gillan was also recently revealed to be one of the top ten most-tracked female directors by IMDbPro members as well as one of the most-tracked screenwriters. Gillan made her directorial feature debut last year with The Party’s Just Beginning, which is now streaming on Hulu. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animated films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.

The latest installment of the Jumanji franchise is scheduled for release on December 13th.

