Disney Fans Are Freaking out About Kazaam Coming to Disney+

Disney decided to go ahead and break the internet Monday morning with a humongous Twitter thread of the movies and television shows launching as part of Disney+ on November 12th. Nestled away in the hundreds of announcements was the Shaquille O’Neal-starring Kazaam…you know, the classic movie where the basketball star plays a wish-granting genie. Though the movie ended up critically panned (6 percent Rotten on Rotten Tomatoes), it’s a staple of many childhoods and those fans quickly took to Twitter to express their excitement, with many freaking out over the movie being a part of the streaming service.

Yeah, I’m Sold!

Wait, disney+ got KAZAAM????? Aight, sold. — Corey Rose (@crosevox) October 14, 2019

Worth the Price of Admission

Never mind, Disney+ might be worth it for Kazaam alone https://t.co/eTzfX9hVdC — Andrew Robinson (@Gokario) October 14, 2019

The Most Important Announcement

The most important announcement of our age is that Kazaam the Rappin’ Genie is coming to Disney+ https://t.co/AZJ3TFnfy0 — Weeaboo Shogun (@WeeabooShogun) October 14, 2019

Sound the Alarms

Kazaam is on Disney+!

I repeat, Kazaam is on Disney+! https://t.co/GXW5ithzP4 — 10 Till I’m 23 (@WHC_MSwordsman) October 14, 2019

Who Needs Anything Else?

If I get Disney+, I will watch kazaam and nothing else. — Ms. Roboto 🎃 (@supastargirl) October 14, 2019

Member for Life

Buying a lifetime membership for Disney+ just so I can fall asleep to Kazaam every night for the rest of my life. — Brian (@xXTough_BoiXx) October 14, 2019

Only Have One Movie to Watch