Cameron Diaz in Talks to Co-Star With Keanu Reeves in Jonah Hill's Next Movie

Jonah Hill's next movie is in talks for Cameron Diaz to star alongside Keanu Reeves. Outcome would see the actress teamed with the John Wick star in the dark comedy according to Deadline. Apple Original Films is working with Hill on the project. The comedian is also in line to direct the feature as well. According to the trade, Reeves stars as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star. He's diving into the sordid details of his past to make amends. A mysterious video clip threatens to make the rounds and ruin his career forever. Outcome is being co-written by Ezra Woods under Hill's Strong Baby production company.

This is just the latest collaboration between Hill and Apple Studios. Previously, the star was tabbed for Martin Scorsese's big Grateful Dead biopic. Hill will play Jerry Garcia in the picture. This project will be Scorsese's first film after Killers of the Flower Moon. On the script side of things, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski are on-hand as writers. American Crime Story fans will probably be excited about the prospect because of their work on that project. Deadline also reports that the Grateful Dead movie has obtained the rights to use the band's catalogue in this project.

Cameron Diaz Returns To Acting

(Photo: David M. Benett/WireImage)

A couple of years ago, Cameron Diaz looked like she wouldn't be acting again. She's been booked in Back in Action with Jamie Foxx since. It's been fun for aging Millennial fans to see a beloved actress get back in the saddle. However, that took some real convincing from the comedian.

"Look, I'm never going to say never about anything in life, I'm just not that person," Diaz said to SiriusXM in 2021. "So, will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to. But will I? I don't know, I have no idea. Maybe. Never say never. But, I couldn't imagine being a mom, now, where I'm at as a mother with my child in her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child. I personally feel like I wouldn't have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life."

There's Something About Mary 2?

One of Diaz's other massive movies has come up this week. ComicBook.com caught up with Peter Farrelly before Ricky Stanicky hit theaters. People are wondering about his work on There's Something About Mary in this age of reboots and reimagining. Farrelly talked about a proposed sequel. However, the director revealed that the story felt concluded and people at the studio shot down the idea of a raunchier sequel.

"You know, Dumb & Dumber was the one, like you could do ten Dumb and Dumbers, honestly, and I really enjoyed Dumb & Dumber 2 -- the one that we did," Farrelly explained to us. "And I love those two guys, so...bring it back. Something About Mary, when it came out they did talk about a sequel -- the studio -- and honestly we were like, 'It ended, that's the thing.'"

Does this new movie sound cool? Let us know down in the comments!