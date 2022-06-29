It was just over a year ago that actress Cameron Diaz, star of fan-favorite films like Shrek, Charlie's Angels, The Mask, and more, revealed she had no intentions of returning to acting. Funny how things change. The Hollywood Reporter now brings word that Diaz will star in Back in Action, a new Netflix movie that reunites her with her Annie and Any Given Sunday co-star Jamie Foxx. Foxx made the announcement on social media with an audio recording between he and Diaz and none other than Tom Brady. The Super Bowl winning Quarterback told Diaz: "I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire. And I am relatively successful and unretiring."

"Cameron I hope you aren't mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT," Foxx wrote on Twitter. "@CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐" Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon will direct the film, working from a script that he co-wrote with Brendan O'Brien (Neighbors). THR calls the film an "Action-comedy" and says that plot details are being kept under wraps.

Having not acted in a project since 2014's Annie, Diaz said in an interview last year that she had no interest in returning to the profession. "Look, I'm never going to say never about anything in life, I'm just not that person," Diaz previously told SiriusXM last year. "So, will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to. But will I? I don't know, I have no idea. Maybe. Never say never. But, I couldn't imagine being a mom, now, where I'm at as a mother with my child in her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child. I personally feel like I wouldn't have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life."

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

Though it marks the first time that Diaz has collaborated with Netflix, it continues the relationship between the streamer and Foxx that has been ongoing for some time. In 2020 Foxx starred in Project Power for the streamer and has multiple other projects in the works there as well. Later this year will see the release of Day Shift, a vampire-hunting movie that Foxx stars in and executive produced, while next year he'll appear in the movie They Cloned Tyrone alongside John Boyega and Teyonah Parris.

(Cover Photo by David M. Benett/WireImage)