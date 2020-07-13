John Wick Is a Green Lantern in This Awesome Fan Art

✖

Sooner or later, the masses will be treated to an all-new Green Lantern thanks to a new Green Lantern series being pushed into development at HBO Max. Since it's all but guaranteed Ryan Reynolds won't be back to reprise the role of Hal Jordan, some speculation has arisen so as to who could fill the void. As the internet does what the internet does best, one popular artist has imagined Keanu Reeves' John Wick in the role.

Straight from the Instagram account of MJ Hiblen, Reeves was imagined as a Green Lantern, complete with constructs of his massive arsenal of guns.

Hiblen managed to turn Reeves into both a Yellow Lantern and Red Lantern, completing the space-faring trifecta.

Produced by Arrowverse mainstay Greg Berlanti, little has been revealed about the new Green Lantern series other than the fact it will span decades. HBO Max content lead Sarah Aubrey teased as much in an interview earlier this year at the platform's TCA stop. "Greg [Berlanti] said that I can share a few little tidbits about Green Lantern," Aubrey said at the time. "He did say that the series, so far, will span several decades and focus on the origin story of two major Green Lanterns from Earth, while going into the story in space and Green Lantern favorite character Sinestro."

Berlanti has produced shows like Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning for The CW as well as DC Universe Originals Teen Titans and Doom Patrol.

Green Lantern is now streaming on HBO Max.

