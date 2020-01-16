New Green Lantern HBO Max Details Promise Origin Stories for Two Major Lanterns

Last year it was announced that a Green Lantern TV series was officially in the works for Warnermedia’s new streaming service HBO Max with long time DC TV producer Greg Berlanti and his Berlanti Productions banner developing the series. When first announced Berlanti teased that the series would be “going to space” but wouldn’t offer details beyond that, until now. Speaking at this year’s TCA, head of original content for HBO Max Sarah Aubrey offered fresh news about the series confirming that two Green Lanterns would be the focus of the series and that it will also include fan-favorite Green Lantern turned villain, Sinestro.

Aubrey confirmed that the streamer remained in the “early stages of talking” about Green Lantern with Berlanti, but did confirm that the series will be epic in scope, taking place both on Earth and in space.

“Greg [Berlanti] said that I can share a few little tidbits about Green Lantern,” she said at the Warnermedia session (H/T TV Guide). “He did say that the series, so far, will span several decades and focus on the origin story of two major Green Lanterns from Earth, while going into the story in space and Green Lantern favorite character Sinestro.”

Though it’s unclear which Lanterns they’re referring to as the leads for the series, there is an extensive list of Earth-based Green Lanterns for the creative team to choose from. Favorite Hal Jordan will certainly be the #1 choice from fans for the series along with the likes of Guy Gardner, Kyle Rayner, and John Stewart (long wished for by DC Comics readers to appear on screen). Other Green Lanterns that could, in theory, appear in the series include recent additions like Simon Baz and Jessica Cruz, or even the original Green Lantern Alan Scott who made his comic book debut back in 1940.

Berlanti previously teased his pitch for Green Lantern by saying that it “promises to be our biggest DC show ever made.” The prolific producer’s other DC credits include The CW stable of shows like Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning, plus others like CW Seed animated shows Vixen, Freedom Fighters: The Ray, the upcoming Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons, and DC Universe originals like Titans and Doom Patrol.

This isn’t Berlanti’s first attempt at Green Lantern either, as he previously wrote and produced the 2011 feature film starring Ryan Reynolds. Berlanti and his team brought all this full-circle last night after the 2011 movie seemingly made an appearance in the finale of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

