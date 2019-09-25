Keanu Reeves Has Read Matrix 4 Script

Keanu Reeves is returning to the world of The Matrix, and fans couldn’t be more excited to not only see him return but also Carrie-Anne Moss as well as Lana Wachowski, who is back to write and direct the new sequel. There’s quite a bit to be excited about, and with Reeves and Moss returning as Neo and Trinity respectively, fans are on the edge of their seats to learn more about the project, how their characters are returning, and what the plans are for the franchise going forward. Lots of questions, and in a new interview with ET Reeves was asked about the sequel, and while he wouldn’t give much away, he did confirm he has read the script and came away impressed.

Reeves was attending a special screening of his sister and producer Karina Miller’s new film Semper Fi, and when asked about The Matrix Reeves said he was “absolutely” excited about what is planned for his character. As for the script, he also confirmed he’s read it already, and added “It’s very ambitious. As it should be!”

That’s great news for fans of the franchise, who have wanted more from the world established in the films and the Animatrix, and now they are getting their wish.

The film is set to start filming sometime in 2020, and Warner Bros. chairman Tob Emmerich is excited to welcome the team back.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” Emmerich said. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski said.

If you’re unfamiliar with The Matrix, you can find the official description for the first film below.

“The box-office sensation follows the trials of a young computer programmer (Keanu Reeves) searching to determine the deepest reality of a post-Apocalyptic world. His journey uncovers a web of deceit and massive computer-generated illusions obscuring the truth. As the character Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) said to Neo (Reeves), “No one can be told what The Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself.” The same is true for this mind-blowing movie. The film also stars Carrie-Anne Moss and was produced by Joel Silver.”

