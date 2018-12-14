Keanu Reeves Confirms Role in ‘Toy Story 4’

After a previous slip by Toy Story franchise star Tim Allen, fan-favorite actor Keanu Reeves has confirmed he has a role in Pixar’s upcoming Toy Story 4.

Speaking with Collider on a press tour for Replicas, an upcoming sci-fi he’s starring in, Reeves confirms that he has, in fact, started recording his part of the show. According to the John Wick star, Pixar called him out of the blue with an offer to come aboard.

“I got a call which was really cool out the blue from the lovely people at Pixar and the creators of this number, this edition, or continuation of the story,” Reeves said. “They pitched the character to me and then we spoke and they allowed me to kind of riff on it.”

No information has been revealed about Reeves’ role, though the actor did say he’s done four recording sessions for the part thus far.

Previously Allen — the voice behind Buzz Lightyear — let it slip that Reeves would be in the animated featured during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

“New guys are in it,” Allen began. “Keanu Reeves has got a great part in it. Inside story, even the fun, gentle guy that he is, even he said, ‘This sounds too much like Buzz Lightyear.’ And his character does have an edge to that.”

Previously, Allen compared Toy Story 4 to this year’s Avengers: Infinity War. The star said he couldn’t make it through the movie’s last scene without choking up.

“Yes. I can’t believe it,” Allen said. “I gotta resist getting emotional because I don’t wanna give it away but this is an incredibly great story. If you’re at all a big superhero fan, Infinity War – I’m a big superhero fan – that didn’t seem like it was going to work [but] it was a lot of vignettes that all made sense. This Toy Story 4 [did that]. We’ve only been through it once, there will be several more incantations, but it is so emotional, it’s so funny, it’s so big the idea that they’ve come up with. I’m startled. 3 I thought was amazing. This one, I couldn’t even get through the last scene, OK?”

Who do you think Reeves could be playing? Do you think his character will be close to his role in John Wick or his role in the Bill & Ted franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters on June 21, 2019.