Keke Palmer Cast in New Movie From Hawkeye Director

After standout performances in Lightyear and Nope earlier this year, audiences are definitely excited to see what Keke Palmer does next. The fan-favorite actress has reportedly found one of her next projects, a new action comedy dubbed Moxie. According to new reports, Palmer is attached to star in the upcoming film, which will be directed by Bert, one half of the Hawkeye directing duo Bert and Bertie. Palmer will also produce the project, which will be written by Hawkeye and Werewolf by Night's Heather Quinn. Peter Lawson and Kate Churchill are also set to produce.

Moxie is about a foul-mouthed stripper who pisses off the FBI in a big way when she somehow becomes the best candidate for their fancy new agent program.

Will Keke Palmer play Rogue?

In recent months, one possible future project for Palmer has been the Marvel Cinematic Universe's eventual take on the X-Men, as fans have campaigned for her to portray Anna Marie / Rogue on the big screen. While Palmer has leaned into that, even dressing up as the character for Halloween, she recently told ComicBook.com that nothing is confirmed just yet.

"That's confidential, sugar," Palmer told ComicBook.com. "No, I'm kidding. I don't know. I just know that the fans, the way that the fans have me booked, honey, online, I got to do a gig every week. So if we're adding Marvel to it, hey, let's do it. I'm ready for Rogue."

"Marvel cannot have her. She's ours. No, you're allowed to do what you need to do," Peele joked. "They'd be lucky to have her. Let me tell you something, just as a Keke endorsement for whoever is trying to work with her. When I looked into working with her, I thought she was Emerald because she's so fun. I thought that that spark and that charisma, when I met her, it got flipped in my head because her ability to analyze script is one of the best I've ever met. I instantly found that out and I told you that when you came back and started talking to me about the script. So you have a very special actor. I feel like a lot of people might think that you're fun, but it's a different level. It's a different level going on here."

h/t: Deadline