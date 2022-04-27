Kenneth Tsang, James Bond and Rush Hour 2 Actor, Dead at 86

✖

Kenneth Tsang, a star in both the James Bond franchise and Rush Hour 2, has died at the age of 86. Fans in North America will remember his part in the Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker vehicle. His role in Die Another Day as a general will also trigger some positive feelings. The South China Morning Post reports that Tsang was found in his hotel room after a failed daily quarantine check. The actor had been traveling in Singapore and had to quarantine once back in the Kowloon Hotel. Hong Kong has a mandatory policy to quarantine in place after travel. SCMP notes that the actor had tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as yesterday. So, the cause of death is unknown at this time. Hong Kong currently has its hands full with a spike in Covid cases and that means 10 days in an official hotel before being able to travel freely. It's sad to hear that an actor who always found work is no longer with us. Tsang had so many credits to his name.

Chicago's Asian Pop-Up Cinema presented Tsang with a career achievement award back in 2019. He was interviewed by Reel Chicago for the honor and shared some of his advice to younger actors.

"Learn as much as you can and live as much as you can. Because living is experience. (It) will enrich your performance … You have to know what is hungry," he explained. "You have to know what is cold. In Hong Kong, in America, let's say, you don't feel that much. You're not worry about your next meal. Yeah? But you have to experience that. You try. So you live."

Earlier in that conversation, the longtime actor explained the difference between Hollywood of the past and now. It feels like no matter what, recognizing trends and adapting is good advice for anyone in any field.

"It's not a matter of what I like. It's a matter of how I follow closely. Even in Hollywood, right? I mean, no more, like, Casablanca. It's different. No more Humphrey Bogart," Tsang explained. "(Now it's) Tom Cruise. Yeah? You have to be more contemporary. Right? You have to go with the present trends. And in other words, you change. And change. Keep you going. You evolve. You evolve. And you try to work with the contemporary people."

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.