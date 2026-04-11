Kevin Costner’s Most Underrated Western Movie Is a Top 10 Netflix Hit, 6 Years Later

Over the course of his storied career, Kevin Costner has amassed an impressive list of credits, appearing in everything from sports dramas (Field of Dreams) to political thrillers (JFK) and superhero blockbusters (Man of Steel). But if there’s one genre people most associate with Costner, it’s Westerns. Some of the actor’s best work on the big and small screens has come in Westerns; he won Oscars for Dances With Wolves and was the star of the critically acclaimed TV series Yellowstone for years. Getting Costner onboard is a great way to elevate a Western’s prospects, and now one of his most underrated films is finding an audience on streaming.

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For the week of March 30th to April 5th, the 2020 Costner vehicle Let Him Go was the No. 10 movie on Netflix globally. During that time, it accumulated 3.7 million views and was watched for a total of 7 million hours. This was the film’s third week in the streamer’s top 10.

Let Him Go Is a Vintage Costner Western Thriller Worth Checking Out

Image Courtesy of Focus Features

If Let Him Go flew under your radar when it debuted, it’s understandable. The film was released theatrically in November 2020, right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, it didn’t reach a wide audience at the multiplex. It grossed just $10.8 million worldwide. Let Him Go actually won its opening weekend domestically, but with only a $4 million haul. However, its Certified Fresh 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes indicates it’s worth a watch. The story revolves around former sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Diane Lane), who attempt to rescue their grandson from the dangerous Weboy family.

The Man of Steel reunion at the heart of Let Him Go is quite effective, as the cast is one of the film’s greatest selling points. Costner and Lane unsurprisingly work well together, tapping into their natural chemistry to craft a compelling dynamic. Their presence alone takes what could have been a relatively standard, straightforward revenge thriller and elevates it to something a little deeper. The two are always captivating to watch, allowing viewers to easily buy into their desperation and the narrative stakes. It also doesn’t hurt that there’s a solid supporting cast around them. The actors playing the Weboy family, including Lesley Manville, Jeffrey Donovan, and Will Brittain, provide the film with unsettling villains viewers will love to hate.

The visuals of Let Him Go are another strong point. As a period piece, the production design transports viewers back to the 1960s, immersing them in a different era. The cinematography is another highlight, harkening back to Western classics with its striking imagery of gorgeous landscapes. Director Thomas Bezucha and director of photography Guy Godfree do a great job of capturing the right mood and atmosphere with the lighting and shot composition, setting the perfect tone for the film’s hard-hitting story and themes. It’s easy to see why Focus Features was interested in giving Let Him Go a theatrical release even during the pandemic; the film looks fantastic on a big screen, so Western fans with a home theater setup should add it to their watchlist.

Let Him Go may not be as acclaimed as some of Costner’s best-known Westerns (it didn’t earn any Oscar nominations in the strange movie year of 2020), but it’s a well-made, old-school thriller that will appeal to fans of the genre. Those interested in watching should be aware that the film is a bit of a slow burn, but that approach complements the movie’s exploration of heavy topics like loss, grief, and moving on. It’s refreshing to see a film like this make a dent on the streaming charts, and those who enjoyed Larry Watson’s novel of the same name will find something to appreciate here.

Let Him Go is streaming on Netflix in select international territories. In the United States, it is currently streaming on Peacock and is available on PVOD platforms.

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