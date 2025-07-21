10 Sci-Fi Westerns That Aren’t Just Firefly

There’s something about Western and Science Fiction that just works. Sure, at a glance, it probably sounds like a horrible combination, but shows like Firefly prove that the formula can work when done right. Western elements like anti-heroes and gunslinging battles provide a sharp contrast to what is normally a very sterile take on space. Western sci-fi makes for a grittier and more vibrant take, something that feels hauntingly real, as it places humanity into galaxies unknown. That makes it sound romantic, when the stories are frequently anything but. These stories find a way to work into our minds and never let go, and that’s probably why this genre mashup is getting more popular.

Humanity has become captivated by the idea of the space cowboy, and we can probably thank Han Solo for that one. There are dozens of films that play with this genre duo, including the obvious Serenity and Cowboys & Aliens. Thankfully, there are just as many shows that play around with these elements, creating longer-running stories for fans to dive into.

1) Outlaw Star

Image courtesy of TV Tokyo.

First up on the list is Outlaw Star, an anime that mixes bounty hunters and cybernetics to create a classic space Western adventure. The story follows Gene Starwind and James Hawking, who run the kind of business that does a bit of everything, including bodyguarding. It’s not hard to see how they may quickly find themselves in the center of something much larger than life.

Outlaw Star is perfect for fans who enjoy Western and sci-fi elements, as it plays around with advanced technology (Grapper ships), distant planets, outlaws, and an overall grittier aesthetic. Fans who enjoy the show should also check out the manga, as the pacing is quite different between the two formats.

Outlaw Star is available to stream on Apple TV+.

2) The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian pretty much took the world by storm when it first released, so it’s arguably one of the more popular Western sci-fi series around. The show follows Din Djarin, a Mandalorian bounty hunter who finds himself at the epicenter of a conflict, all because of a small child, Grogu. Once his bounty target, the Mandalorian has sworn to protect the child and help him find his family, regardless of how long it takes. Fans quickly fell in love with the bounty hunter-turned-dad tale, for pretty obvious reasons.

The Mandalorian is part of the larger Star Wars universe, but it leaned heavier into the bounty hunting and western roots of the franchise. It helps that Din Djarin reads as a lone wolf, a classic archetype of Western storytelling. The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, and many others.

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+.

3) Cowboy Bebop

Studio Sunrise

Cowboy Bebop is considered a seminal classic anime by many. The anime is unafraid to play with more Western sci-fi themes, as a ragtag group of bounty hunters travel from dusty planet to dusty planet in the quest for credits. Truthfully, Cowboy Bebop plays with a lot of themes and aesthetics, so it’s not wholly Western sci-fi. It also incorporates some cyberpunk elements (big bad corporations, tech upgrades, etc) and an intense amount of character-driven plots.

Cowboy Bebop is a neo-noir space Western, which is a mouthful. It’s a fan favorite series for a reason, following a strange group of bounty hunters, all of whom came from different walks of life. Cowboy Bebop was such a hit that it has since spawned a movie, live-action take, deck-building game, and more.

Cowboy Bebop is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

4) Westworld

Westworld is both a movie and a show, so that may be a bit confusing for some newer fans. The show is based on the movie, with both being written and directed by Michael Crichton. That fact alone probably explains the more unique and memorable vibe of this tale. The title doesn’t mince words, immediately telling viewers that they’re in for a Western take on sci-fi, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

The story takes place in Westworld, which is a grand amusement park with an obvious Wild-West theme. The catch is that this whole park is run by android hosts, and it doesn’t take long for the story to delve into the more horrifying elements that often go hand-in-hand with sci-fi. Westworld incorporates some cyberpunk ethical debates while sticking to the Western aesthetic.

5) Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

After the success of The Mandalorian, Disney+ dove headfirst into new Star Wars series, including The Book of Boba Fett. The Book of Boba Fett is another space Western, this time following a classic character from the Original Trilogy. Following Boba Fett, the story really embraces a more Western feel, especially as Boba Fett takes the time to live with the Tusken Raiders. The show doubles down on these themes, introducing outlaws, gangs, crime lords, and the like, which naturally leads to standoffs and shootouts.

The Book of Boba Fett brings in characters introduced in The Mandalorian, including the titular character and Fennec Shand. In other words, while it’s undoubtedly a Western sci-fi, it also does the classic Star Wars thing of weaving different tales together. The show stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, and features Pedro Pascal.

The Book of Boba Fett is available to stream on Disney+.

6) Trigun

Madhouse

Trigun is another anime/manga that plays with strong Western sci-fi elements. It’s also another classic, so it’s worth adding to your binge-watching list. The story follows Vash the Stampede, a gunman who is famously always dealing with bounty hunters and the like. That probably has something to do with the massive bounty on his head. The story takes a while to actually dig into his past, but that just makes it all the more interesting.

Trigun is set on the planet Gunsmoke, which is about as Western as a setting can get. It’s basically the Wild West, but on a different planet. In addition to incorporating many classical Western themes, the show raises some interesting questions, such as the line between justice and vengeance. There are 26 episodes of Trigun available, so it’s time to start binge-watching!

Trigun is available to stream on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

7) Defiance

Image courtesy of Five & Dime Productions.

Defiance is another classic example of a Western sci-fi, complete with a post-apocalyptic setting. In this world, the Earth has gone through a lot, and that includes the introduction of some new species. The story is set in a seemingly lawless frontier town, with gunslinger-lawmen and plenty of culture clashes. At the forefront of this story are Joshua Nolan and his adopted daughter, Irisa. They, along with the rest of their town, are trying to find a balance in a dangerous world; a classic tale of everyone being out for themselves.

Defiance ran for three seasons and is perfect for Firefly fans looking for something similar but slightly different. It deals more directly with rugged individualism and justice, and the acting takes these stories up several notches. Defiance has an ensemble cast, including Grant Bowler, Julie Benz, Stephanie Leonidas, Tony Curran, Jaime Murray, and Graham Greene.

Defiance is available to stream on Peacock.

8) Killjoys

Image courtesy of Mendacity PIctures.

Killjoys takes many themes together to create a new show, including space, drama, and western themes. The show follows a group of bounty hunters as they track down different bounties across the Quad system. The story is pretty morally ambiguous, which is in keeping with classic Western themes, plus there’s plenty of space gunslingers to go around.

There are five seasons in total of Killjoys, so it’s perfect for Western sci-fi fans looking for something a bit longer to get into. The story stars Hannah John-Kamen, Aaron Ashmore, and Luke Macfarlane.

9) The Expanse

The Expanse is arguably one of the more famous inclusions on this list, as it has gotten a lot of ink over the years. The Expanse tells a story in which humanity has successfully colonized the solar system, but things aren’t the perfect future one might imagine. No, there are still conspiracies afoot, and that puts the main cast dead center in all of it. The overarching story deals with lawlessness, justice, survivalism, and even settlers versus something bigger. In other words, it has many themes that Western sci-fi and Firefly fans will appreciate.

The Expanse was an incredibly popular series that ran for six seasons. It had an expansive cast, which includes Thomas Jane, Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Paulo Costanzo, and many others.

The Expanse is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

10) Andor

Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm’s ANDOR Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Last, but not least, there’s Andor. Andor is one of the newest Star Wars series, inspired by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Yes, that does mean that the show is a prequel to a prequel, but it works better than you might expect. The story centers on Cassian Andor, the thief turned rebel spy that fans fell in love with. Andor is a pretty classic example of an outlaw antihero; he’s self-reliant, cynical, a reluctant fighter of justice, etc. Likewise, the rebels’ battle against the empire is perfectly in keeping with Western themes, while pushing the setting into the deepest reaches of space.

Andor ran for two seasons and is now considered complete. Its massive cast includes Diego Luna, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, and dozens of other talented actors.

Andor is available to stream on Disney+.