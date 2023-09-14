Kevin Eastman Hopes TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sequel Brings More Characters to Big Screen

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem may not be the first animated movie based on the classic franchise, but it is the first TMNT film to include several fan-favorite characters. Though the likes of Bebop and Rocksteady finally made their debut in 2016's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, several classic side characters finally graced the big screen with Mutant Mayhem. Among those characters that made their first appearance included favorites like Mondo Gecko, Leatherhead, Wingnut, Ray Fillet, and Genghis Frog. Even with all these characters finally appearing in a TMNT movie, there are still plenty of others from the canon that haven't appeared.

Speaking in a new interview with ComicBook.com, we asked Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman if there were any other elements or characters from TMNT he hopes to see on the big screen. He revealed that luckily they've been fortunate to have that with one of the shows, but the potential for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's sequel is very clear.

"Through the experience of the Nickelodeon 2012 animated series, which just wonderfully brought in some original concepts from the original cartoon series to all the elements, the Tricetons had such a big role in there. So we've been lucky enough to experience this in so many ways and so many opportunities. I look forward to seeing where the sequels to Mutant Mayhem are going to go; not just the series, but the next movie because, you know, you've got Casey Jones waiting in the wings. You've got Krang out there, and you've got the Rock Soldiers and Neutrinos. So I'm, I'm pretty pumped.

Regarding the inclusion of those new characters though, Eastman revealed how one of the film's biggest twists on the TMNT mythology ended up becoming one of his favorites parts of the entire thing. He adds:

"I want to point out the original concept of having the other mutants be born from the same source, the same well, if you will, as the turtles, it really was just a wonderfully unique idea. When you have that moment where they're like, 'There's more of us?' it's like sort of we're not alone. It really resonated on so many levels. That just, it was one of my favorite of many parts of this movie."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is now available to buy or rent on Digital.