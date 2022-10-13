Kevin Feige's One Issue With the She-Hulk Finale Revealed

Spoilers ahead for the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Today's season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will likely be one of the most-discussed pieces of content Marvel has produced since WandaVision. The episode, which brought the series' plot threads to a head in a giant CGI slugfest, then abruptly changed pace, with She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) breaking the fourth wall and trying to figure out why all of Marvel's movies seem to feel like they end the same way. Buried in her critiques of the finale itself were kernels of truth about the Marvel formula, and the one to whom she addressed those concerns: K.E.V.I.N.

A nod to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, K.E.V.I.N. is a sentient AI in the form of a ceiling mounted robot with a face that's evocative of a camera lens, complete with a little metal "roof" over the lights, which is meant to evoke the image of a baseball cap. Feige is rarely seen in public without a ball cap on, so the reference is pretty on-the-nose. And Feige, as you might imagine, takes issue. But maybe not the way you would expect.

"I wrote in the script that when she sees this big AI machine, it's wearing a little black baseball hat, a classic Kevin Feige-style black baseball hat," head writer Jessica Gao explained on Marvel's official breakdown of the finale. "When the [visual development team] was showing us different possible sketches of K.E.V.I.N., they were all wearing little hats. No matter what type of robot or machine it was, it was wearing a little black baseball hat on top. [Human] Kevin said, 'Well, that doesn't make a lick of sense, why would a robot wear a hat?' I said, 'That's the part that doesn't make sense to you, Kevin, that is the line of logic that you won't cross, we have you represented as an AI brain that is controlling all of the Marvel Cinematic Universes, but the thing that you can't get past is that it might have a hat on top of the machine?' And he said, 'Yeah.'"

So, we got the traffic light-style "bill."

There's no word yet on whether there will be a second season of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The finale did include K.E.V.I.N. telling She-Hulk that he would "see [her] on the big screen," but even if she were to appear in an upcoming Avengers film, or if there's a Planet Hulk story coming up, that isn't much of a guarantee of what the future looks like.

