Kevin Hart Calls Out Dwayne Johnson's Worst Movie

Kevin Hart named Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's worst movie. The comedian stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote DC League of Super-Pets. When the question came up, Hart immediately singled out Tooth Fairy as Johnson's weak point. Cohen noted that the Super-Pets star didn't have to think very hard about that one. Well, that's very true, but the host ended up agreeing before they both devolved into laughter. The Rock has been in some interesting films over the course of his career. But, we're firmly in the realm of him being a movie star at this point. Super-Pets is poised to win the box office this week and snatch the top spot away from NOPE. Johnson has remained a theater draw during this pandemic era of movie-going. So, it will be interesting to see how high he can climb. Check out the moment down below.

On The Tonight Show this week, the comedian explained how his working relationship with The Rock has evolved over time. They might get on each other's cases, but there's a real respect between these two performers.

"You know what, we really do get along," Hart admitted. "It's a good relationship. It's a genuine relationship. It was something we stumbled upon. We did our first movie together and the conversations grew. Our friendship grew because we were around each other. In between takes, we weren't running to the trailer. We were sitting and getting to know each other. We found that the scenes became better as we became closer. We held onto that dynamic and it only progressed as time went on."

For those waiting on a Jumanji 4, producer Hiram Garcia has some good news. Talking to Collider, he says that it will happen at some point. There's just too much interest there to ignore.

"It's going to happen. It's going to happen, for sure. We have a really big vision for that third Jumanji movie," Garcia revealed. "We just were discussing the pitch the other day. We're bringing it into Sony shortly. But that movie's going to happen. It's going to happen after Red One, but that timing actually works out well with all of the actors scheduled anyway. As you can imagine, Kevin [Hart] is super busy doing a million things, just like DJ is. All of the actors are super busy. So the timing is going to work out great, but we have a really great pitch for the movie we're about to bring into the studio, probably going to get a script written soon. Sometime after Red One, Jumanji's going to be on deck once it's ready to go, and we have a really big vision for that movie."

Is Tooth Fairy the worst movie Johnson's been in? Let us know down in the comments!