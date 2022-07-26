Kevin Hart Says He Thinks The Rock Wanted to Kill Him in Tortilla Slap Challenge

Kevin Hart thinks that The Rock tried to kill him during their Tortilla Challenge video. In a TikTok to promote DC League of Super-Pets, the friends decided to try the viral craze. "I think he wanted to kill me," Hart laughed. "Sometimes I think he wants to hurt me bad." You have to hit each other with tortillas with water in your mouths. Of course, the former WWE champion packs a wallop. Hart explained to Jimmy Fallon that he had to correct The Rock before they got going. Dwayne Johnson was looking to put some extra oomph behind his slap with a sneaky hand behind the tortilla. But, the comedian managed to catch it before the strike landed. Fallon was laughing at the entire story along with the audience. One detail that really comes through as he's explaining the situation is that The Rock is truly friends with Hart and their bond seems to be hysterical at all times.

"You know what, we really do get along," Hart admitted. "It's a good relationship. It's a genuine relationship. It was something we stumbled upon. We did our first movie together and the conversations grew. Our friendship grew because we were around each other. In between takes, we weren't running to the trailer. We were sitting and getting to know each other. We found that the scenes became better as we became closer. We held onto that dynamic and it only progressed as time went on."

In a previous conversation with EW, the comedian took a swipe at The Rock's action movies. He wasn't being serious, but it is proof of that eternal back and forth between the two friends.

"Not Dwayne Johnson-type of stuff, because those things are stupid," Hart joked. "My things are gonna be a lot better. I lined up like 13 projects already, all action. One of them is called This Building Ain't Mine. Another project is called I'm Not What You Think I Used To Be. It's about robots. There's another one called Spy I, Robot I. Smith Mr. And Mrs. Just working titles. Possible Mission. Don't Train My Dog, I Got This."

Here's how DC Comics is describing the upcoming animated feature starring the best friend duo: "Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission."

Are you going to check out their new movie together? Let us know down in the comments!