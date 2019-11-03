Kevin Hart Gives First Interview After Car Accident

It’s been a long road through recovery for Kevin Hart after that harrowing car accident earlier this year. The actor actually gave TMZ his first interview today about his experience since that moment and talked about how grateful he is to be alive right now. Hart was out and about in Calabasas getting some food with a friend. These days, the star is keeping a relatively low profile as he works to get back to 100-percent after a ver scary crash that resulted in some serious back injuries for the superstar comedian. There were even concerns that his surgery and recovery would be enough to delay his work on the upcoming Jumanji sequel with his good friend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. But, he did take the time to tell a photographer from the outlet how he was doing before driving off to enjoy his weekend.

“I’m great and feeling grateful to be alive,” Hart says before the interviewer asks if he’s completely healed. “No, it’s a process, it’s going to take some time. So, be patient.”

When the interviewer asks if he’ll be coming back to comedy soon, the star responds, “In time, right now I’m relaxing. I’m with my family, I’m recovering.” Hart then pulls off in a very sleek blacked-out 1969 Chevrolet Camaro. So, it looks like he’s not giving up on his love for classic cars anytime soon, despite the accident.

Jumanji: The Next Level will be here before you know it and Hart is already getting back to some of his old ways. On Halloween, he was featured in a social media clip dressed like his co-star, The Rock. If that hilarious moment is anything to go by, his comedic muscles haven’t missed a beat. Hart’s look was inspired by that now epic picture of Johnson where he had on a chain and a fanny pack way back when. It sounds like the WWE superstar is happy to have his friend back around, even if that means some jokes will be flying his way.

Hart wrote on social media recently about his newfound lease on life after the accident, “I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof. I’m thankful for my family, for my friends. I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and that have been with me because you stood by me. My fans, thankful for all of your love and support. So don’t take today for granted, because tomorrow is not a promise. More importantly, I’m thankful for God. I’m thankful for life. I’m thankful for simply still being here, on the road to being a bigger and better me. Looking forward to an amazing 2020.”

Jumanji: The Next Level is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 13th.

Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images