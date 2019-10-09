Kevin Hart Has Officially Returned to Work After Car Accident Injury

After suffering major injuries due to to a car accident last month, comedian and actor Kevin Hart has returned to work. Hart was approved by his doctor to return to work and he is now gearing up for the marketing campaign for Jumanji: The Next Level alongside co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover. According to a source for E! News, Hart was reportedly mobile and “getting around on his own,” and was in good spirits while hanging out with his co-stars.

Hart originally suffered the accident around September 1st when his car veered into a ditch while driving on Mulholland Highway in Malibu. Hart required surgeries to repair his spine. The next day, his wife Eniko Hart revealed to TMZ that he was on the road to recovery after the surgery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He’s great,” Eniko said. “Yep. Going to be just fine. He’s good. Everybody’s good.”

He is still in physical therapy to strengthen his back, but the update that he is now back on the marketing trail for the anticipated sequel to Jumanji is good news for his fans.

Earlier this week, Hart’s Night School co-star Tiffany Haddish provided an update on her friend while appearing at the opening for Tyler Perry’s new studio in Atlanta.

“He’s doing really really good. I talked to him the other day,” Hadish said. “He’s doing good.”

Hart’s friends Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman were also in the vehicle during the collision, although Broxterman did not require immediate hospitalization after the accident. The police report describes the crash below:

“On 9-1-2019 at approximately 0045 hours, A 1970 Plymouth Barracuda driven by Jared Black turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway. Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment. Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention. The driver was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and determined not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. Hart and Black sustained major back injuries as a result of this collision and were transported and treated at nearby hospitals (Northridge- Hart, UCLA Westwood – Black). The third occupant, Rebecca Broxterman, suffered only complaint of pain.”

Jumanji: The Next Level premieres in theaters on December 13th.