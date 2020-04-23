Kevin Smith Announces Mooby's Pop-Up Is Back

✖

Earlier this month, director Kevin Smith revealed a Mooby's delivery pop-up would be coming to Los Angeles to benefit a COVID-19 charity. Mooby's is the fictional fast-food restaurant referenced in multiple Smith films and served as the setting for Clerks II. According to Smith's original announcement, Mooby's would be available for delivery in LA via Postmates starting April 19th through April 25th. Unfortunately, demand for the fictional fast food was higher than expected and the service had to shut down over safety concerns. "Apologies to the 100 or so who ordered/traveled and left empty-handed! Please read the two attached updates from @SavedByTheMax for details. These fine folks are working on making it foolproof so they’re staying closed tomorrow. Mooby Meals will be back on Thursday," Smith shared on Monday. Well, it's officially Thursday, and Smith has announced the service is back in business with a new delivery partner.

"MOOBY’S is back! Thanks for your patience! The Mooby’s Pop-Up has moved to @tock in an effort to better manage the demand and safety of folks who wanted to eat a real version of our fake fast food! To order, go to http://moobyspopup.com," Smith wrote. You can check out the tweet below as well as Monday's tweet, which features the full statement about the initial closure.

MOOBY’S is back! Thanks for your patience! The Mooby’s Pop-Up has moved to @tock in an effort to better manage the demand and safety of folks who wanted to eat a real version of our fake fast food! To order, go to https://t.co/9o2mPsXaJx pic.twitter.com/gAfnwfjsUV — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 23, 2020

Apologies to the 100 or so who ordered/traveled and left empty handed! Please read the two attached updates from @SavedByTheMax for details. These fine folks are working on making it foolproof so they’re staying closed tomorrow. Mooby Meals will be back on Thursday! https://t.co/zXGdJvvf2P pic.twitter.com/UpV0FpIusG — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 20, 2020

Smith is also one of the many people who have had to postpone events over the current pandemic. Smith's Smodcastle opening was supposed to take place in Leonardo, New Jersey this month, but was moved to July. For those who might be unaware, the Smodcastle was an interesting sort of podcasting/live theater/comedy space in L.A. that opened in 2010. Smith recently took to Instagram to update fans on the opening, holding out hope that the July date will get to remain.

