Kevin Smith Calls Out Weight Loss Ad For Using His Image Without Permission

Last year, director Kevin Smith suffered a heart attack, which ultimately changed his life. The director known for films such as Clerks and Mallrats went vegan, changed his habits, and now frequently opens up about his near-death experience. Since his heart attack, the director has also been an ambassador for Weight Watchers and often posts about his journey to a healthier lifestyle on social media. According to Smith’s most recent Instagram post, images of his weight loss are currently being used without his permission.

“PHISHING PHUCKERS! This image and the click-through link is being posted to folks’ @facebook pages WITHOUT MY PERMISSION! The link attached to the stolen image that I posted on @instagram last year leads to a phishing site, so DO NOT CLICK! This ad is pure bullsh*t. I never did Keto: to lose weight after my heart attack, I went Vegan and then joined @ww (who made me a #wwambassador). That quote attributed to me is not only grammatically incorrect, I believe it’s also fabricated, as I’ve *never* jogged and the only pills I take are heart-related prescriptions mandated by my cardiologist. If anybody has any link info for this fraud, please provide in the comments below. But most importantly, don’t believe anybody trying to sell you on a weight loss pill, whether using my image and a fake pull quote or not. F*ck, I feel like Homer when he found that Mr. Sparkle box… #KevinSmith #bullsh*t,” Smith wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“Keto is the OPPOSITE of vegan,” @casey_lynn78 pointed out.

“I don’t read quotes or headlines I just figured you lost weight by cleaning your car windows,” @thatdanielking joked.

“Shame, I just ordered a hundred-pack of these Kevin Smith endorsed Keto pills because the internet told me to,” @aparnabrielle quipped.

Aparna Brielle is one of the people who will soon be seen in Smith’s next film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. The film will also see the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There will also be some exciting Smith first-timers showing up in the movie, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

The follow-up to Kevin Smith’s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to his theaters on October 15th.