Kevin Smith Celebrates His Daughter’s Role in Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

The first official trailer for Quentin Tarantino's 9th film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was released this week and it is packed with big names. One actor that you may not have spotted was Harley Quinn Smith, the daughter of Kevin Smith, the director best known for films such as Clerks and Mallrats. Kevin Smith took to Twitter this week to celebrate his daughter's appearance in the trailer, and shared how excited he was to see her in such an iconic director's movie.

Loving making #JayAndSilentBobReboot with my kid but I’m waaaaaay ecstatic to see Harley in the @OnceInHollywood trailer! As a huge Quentin geek who was inspired to write the Death Star contractors scene after watching Reservoir Dogs, seeing my daughter in his 9th Film is a trip! pic.twitter.com/ktHoLKDuu6 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 20, 2019

"Loving making #JayAndSilentBobReboot with my kid but I'm waaaaaay ecstatic to see Harley in the @OnceInHollywood trailer! As a huge Quentin geek who was inspired to write the Death Star contractors scene after watching Reservoir Dogs, seeing my daughter in his 9th Film is a trip!," he wrote.

As mentioned in the tweet, Smith is currently filming Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the follow-up to his 2001 comedy Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (fun fact, Harley Quinn played Baby Silent Bob in that movie). His upcoming film has a brand new girl gang, and one of them is being played by the younger Smith (another fun fact, Kevin's wife, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, played a member of the original film's gang, so it's all coming full circle).

Harley Quinn, who will be playing a Manson girl in the Tarantino film, also posted about the trailer release this week on Instagram.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows the Manson Family Murders that occurred in Los Angeles in 1969. Considering the film includes real-life and fictional characters, many fans speculate that Tarantino will take creative liberties much like he did with Inglorious Basterds in 2009. The new film stars Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, James Marsden, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Margaret Qualley, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, and the late Luke Perry.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to hit theaters on July 26th. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.

