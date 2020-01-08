Kevin Smith Celebrates Starting Part 2 of the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Tour

Kevin Smith has been a very busy man since October! The director’s latest film, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, hit select theaters for two nights only before Smith set off with his co-star, Jason Mewes, for the Reboot Roadshow. The two men have been playing the iconic stoners every since 1994’s Clerks, and now they’re going all over the country to screen their latest collaboration. The tour took a brief hiatus for the holidays, but Smith is excited to report that they’re getting back to it starting on Friday. The director took to Instagram to post a still of him and Jason Lee from the film’s set, and share the second half of the tour’s schedule.

“THIS FRIDAY, we’re back on the road for Part 2 of the @jayandsilentbob #rebootroadshow Tour (tickets in the link in my bio)! Are we coming to *your* town or city? Let’s see….,” Smith teased.

Here’s what Smith added after listing all of the tour dates, which you can view in the post above or check out here.

“Then we wrap the tour in good ol’ New Orleans, LA, on 2/26 – the one year anniversary of the day we started #jayandsilentbobreboot (and the 2 year anniversary of my heart attack)! We grossed over $3 million during the first half of the tour, so thank you to everyone who joined us, and thanks in advance to anyone coming to see us in 2020! And if you can’t make it out to see us on the road, don’t worry: #jayandsilentbob Reboot hits home video on 1/21,” Smith wrote.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot sees the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There are also some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will be available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray on January 21, 2020