Kevin Smith Hospitalized After Near-Fatal Heart Attack

Kevin Smith shocked fans today, when he posted on social media that he was being hospitalized, from what the filmmaker explained was a near-fatal heart attack.

In his Instagram post below, Smith goes into pretty deep reflection and detail on the nature of his close-call with death, explaining that he felt strange during a stand-up show he was doing in Glendale, CA, and afterwards felt his condition worsen, including serious chest pain. Friends called him an ambulance, and apparently that decision saved Smith’s life, as doctor’s found a 100% blockage of his LAD artery – aka “The Widow-Maker artery.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Smith seems to be recovering now, which is something his many fans will be happy to hear. In his post to fans, the filmmaker goes into deep reflection about how this experience forced him to face his worst fear, which was dying in the same agony his father did after suffering a heart attack. While Smith claims that he has new awareness of a need for lifestyle changes (his weight has been as much a public matter as a private one), he also seems to have found calming affirmation that, should his life end, it’s been a rich one.

We wish Kevin Smith a speedy and safe recovery.