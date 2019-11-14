Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, and Shannon Elizabeth Launch Jay & Silent Bob Reboot-Themed Omaze Auction

Kevin Smith has launched a Jay & Silent Bob Reboot-themed Omaze auction, offering fans a chance to screen the movie with himself, co-star Jason Mewes, and Jay’s onscreen baby-mama Shannon Elizabeth. This is Smith’s second Omaze offering of the year, the last being a chance to be his VIP guest to Comic Con International in San Diego over the summer. Omaze, which got a pretty funny name-drop in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, is a company that works with celebrities to do auctions for charity, usually offering fans access and perks in exchange for donations to a charity of the celebrity’s choosing.

In this case, the auction will be to benefit The Shannon Elizabeth Foundation, which aims to inspire unity and action in the championing of wildlife and wild places. Their primary initiatives are their Wildlife Review Initiative and Animals Avengers. The Wildlife Review Initiative aims to support conservation efforts by ensuring credible and current information can be freely shared. Animal Avengers develops exciting programs for children to learn more about endangered and threatened animals around the world, and educate them on how everyone can help ensure our rich natural heritage is defended for generations to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video seen above, in which Smith and Elizabeth explain the project, begins with Smith enthusiastically introducing himself in almost word-for-word the same way the character of Kevin Smith does in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. It’s weirdly meta, but then, so is a lot of the film.

Last week, Omaze, an online fundraising platform who offers once in a lifetime opportunities while supporting causes around the world, went LIVE with a partnership with Jay and Silent Bob and Shannon Elizabeth’s foundation. The Shannon Elizabeth Foundation aims to inspire unity and action in the championing of wildlife and wild places. Enter to win a chance to score VIP access to a special screening of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot where you’ll meet the cast – Shannon Elizabeth, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, as well as grab dinner with Shannon beforehand. The winner of the experience and a friend will be flown out to New Orleans and put in a 4-star hotel. Relive your early 2000’s in this fun filled opportunity!

More information on the campaign can be found on Omaze’s site.

Here are the basics:

The winners will:

Score VIP access to a special screening of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot with the cast in New Orleans

Hang with Shannon Elizabeth, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes and take an early 2000s-style picture together (don’t forget your beanie!)

Grab dinner with Shannon and hear incredible behind-the-scenes stories

Be flown out to NOLA and put up in a 4-star hotel

In addition to Ben Affleck, Joey Lauren Adams, and a dozen or so other View Askew veterans, the film is jam-packed full of Hollywood stars including David Dastmalchian, Jason Lee, Joe Manganiello, Craig Robinson, Justin Long, Shannon Elizabeth, Fred Armisen, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Chris Hemsworth, Method Man, Redman, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, Brian Quinn, and Tommy Chong.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot was featured at a pair of Fathom Events special screenings around the country last month, and is now out on a “Reboot Roadshow,” in which Smith screens the movie to audiences personally, followed by a Q&A after the fact. The film opens theatrically in markets where the Roadshow has already appeared.