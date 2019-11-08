Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes Visit Dogma Landmark During Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are currently in the midst of the Reboot Roadshow, which is taking the men on tour to various cities to screen their newest comedy, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. The film’s director and co-star recently made a stop in Pittsburgh, where they were chased down by some autograph seekers in a scary moment Smith wrote about on social media. However, the two men also had some positive experiences while visiting the Steel City. During their travels, Smith and Mewes stopped by the church used in their 1999 film, Dogma.

“HOLY SHIT! While in #pittsburgh for the @jayandsilentbob #RebootRoadshow, @jaymewes and I visited the church from our 1999 flick #Dogma! @benaffleck flew here. @alanis did a handstand here. #GeorgeCarlin revealed the #buddychrist on these steps. #AlanRickman stepped out of these doors. This #eastlibertypgh historic landmark is currently condemned, but wouldn’t it make a great brew-and-view or performance space? Anybody in the area wanna get that going, I’m happy to help. Speaking of happy, I was ecstatic with our 3 sold out shows at @theoakstheater last night! #jasonmewes hyped the folks waiting in line from the roof and the affection for the flick was so strong that even though we had projector problems in two screenings, we still got standing ovations! Loved the screenings and loved visiting Sts Peter and Paul church, where I spent time thinking about my Dad. He was at church when we shot the big, bloody finale (see last pic) and I felt an odd sense of connection with him because of that – like ‘Dad was here once.’ So were George and Alan – both gone now too. I miss ’em all – but standing in front of that church yesterday, I had ’em back for a few seconds. The #jayandsilentbobreboot Roadshow rolls on,” Smith wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, if you’re looking to watch Dogma, the movie is not available to stream anywhere online. Back in August, Smith explained why.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 74% critics rating after 19 reviews and a 94% audience score after 496 reviews. This is pretty impressive considering the movie is the sequel to a comedy movie that was made 18 years ago.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is playing in select cities.