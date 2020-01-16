Kevin Smith Reacts to Fan’s “Plausibility Issue” With Jay & Silent Bob Reboot

Back in October, Kevin Smith‘s Jay & Silent Bob Reboot hit theaters for two days only before the director and his co-star, Jason Mewes, hit the road for the Reboot Roadshow. The two men have been playing the iconic stoners every since 1994’s Clerks, and now they’re going all over the country to screen their latest collaboration. Smith has been sharing lots of fan encounters and stories from the road since his journey began, and it has seemed like a mostly positive experience (with the exception of some “graphers” who chased them down in one city). However, Smith recently shared a fan’s tweet which featured some complaints about the movie. Unsurprisingly, Smith had a pretty hilarious reaction.

I’m pretty sure you were tapping just that hard when you Tweeted this. Of all the plausibility issues one could have with #JayAndSilentBobReboot, I never saw this one coming. Speaking of coming? @JayMewes and I be coming to the @foxspokane TONIGHT! https://t.co/Pufxo7herw https://t.co/rkNYavaVsp — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 16, 2020

“@ThatKevinSmith Yo! That Jay & Silent Bob reboot should be called ‘Silent Bob Reacts To Everything’ btw nobody taps that hard on their phones,” @Wachadafunk wrote.

“I’m pretty sure you were tapping just that hard when you Tweeted this. Of all the plausibility issues one could have with #JayAndSilentBobReboot, I never saw this one coming. Speaking of coming? @JayMewes and I be coming to the @foxspokane TONIGHT,” Smith wrote yesterday.

Many people replied to the tweet:

“I enjoyed it… thought it was well done & enjoyed watching it,” @TheN1James wrote.

“I loved that Silent Bob was actually typing out the word for each emoji, rather than simply clicking on the picture,” @SarahO_Connell added.

“Your nonverbal acting as Silent Bob is killer. Like Chaplin/Marceau good,” @wickerman2kl

complimented.

Earlier this week, Smith took it back to 2001 to share a behind-the-scenes photo from Jay and Silent Bob Strike back which featured Mark Hamill.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot sees the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There are also some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will be available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray on January 21, 2020