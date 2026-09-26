Godzilla Minus Zero Early Reactions Are Extremely Positive: “Bold Swings & Stunning Spectacle”

After the theatrical and cinematic success of the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One, which centered on a massive kaiju rising from the ocean while Japan found itself in the middle of a devastating war, —and early reviews and reactions suggest it’s doing just that, despite the stiff competition (its predecessor earned a 99% with critics and a 98% with casual viewers, as well as the aforementioned Oscar).

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The logline for the sequel gives viewers a brief glimpse of just how intense the film actually is, reading, “War reduced Japan to zero, and Godzilla plunged it into minus. Two years have passed since then, and the country has faced agonizing struggles to achieve recovery and finally reclaim its daily life. Just as humanity managed to cling to a hard-won peace, a new threat strikes, crushing hope in an instant. There is no third time. Everything ends here.” But according to those who have already seen the film at the New York Film Festival, it goes above and beyond any expectations already set—and it’s bringing back a fan-favorite monster in the process.

Godzilla Minus Zero Might Just Dethrone Its Predecessor As the Best Kaiju Movie Ever Made

Godzilla Minus Zero is an overwhelming achievement of kaiju filmmaking. Aside from the jaw-dropping spectacle, Takashi Yamazaki packs in an emotional wallop, as the characters grapple with lingering trauma and their duties to the future. Never thought I’d cry to Godzilla. #NYFF64 pic.twitter.com/YCUnByPj0S — Brandon Lewis @ NYFF (@blewis1103) September 26, 2026

It’s no secret why kaiju movies endure to this day; not only are they feats of human imagination, but the genre itself is the literal embodiment of the terror that surrounds the looming threat of war (the genre was born when Ishirō Honda created Godzilla after the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki). Since then, kaiju films have only gotten bigger and bolder, with Godzilla Minus Zero seemingly taking the cake. “Godzilla Minus Zero takes some of the most bold swings I’ve seen a sequel take – and they all land incredibly well. Such a brilliant deep dive into the facets of trauma & never-ending cycles of war/hatred. A phenomenal blockbuster with stunning spectacle & a lot to say,” said one early viewer.

Another viewer said, “Godzilla Minus Zero opens with a blast of monster mayhem so good you’d think it impossible to top, but it keeps getting better. Just as elegantly filmed and emotional as Minus One, with even more awe-inspiring action and sociopolitical relevance. Thrilling throughout.” That’s high praise, considering how well Minus One performed, bringing home a 99% critics’ score. And at a time when most films marketed as epic visual journeys fall prey to the age-old style-over-substance problem, Minus Zero isn’t making those same mistakes, holding firm to what made the first movie an immediate classic while expanding and improving those same strengths. Both movies are iconic in their own right, but it seems that the risks and gambles Minus Zero chose to take are paying off in a big way—and likely to lead to it attaining that coveted 100% critics’ score once it officially hits theaters in November of this year (and maybe even another Oscar).