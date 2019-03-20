Kevin Smith Teases Molly Shannon and More are Coming to ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

Kevin Smith’s comedies often have an impressive array of cameos, and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will be no exception. The sequel to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back went into production earlier this month, and it feels like the director/co-star has been sharing exciting insights into the film nearly every day since production began. The latest bit of news comes from Smith’s Instagram account, where he’s shared some on-set photos with Molly Shannon, Kate Micucci, Diedrich Bader, and Ralph Garman.

“Molly made the airport scene a scream and Kate killed in her Mooby’s debut! No direction was needed: they were like surgeons performing microsurgery – and I’m happy to report, in both instances, they saved the patient!,” Smith wrote about the women’s appearance.

“I am ecstatic with our results thus far!,” he added. “The cast and crew are making a way better movie than the one I had in my head!”

Next, Smith posted about Bader, who played Miramax Security Guard Gordon in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Miramax may be gone, but it looks like the character hasn’t hung up his flashlight.

“The first person to sign on to @jayandsilentbob Reboot was @baderdiedrich, so I got to thank him yesterday for being our first official step on the road to reality!,” Smith shared. “Diedrich is responsible for one of my absolute favorite days on a set, when he ad-libbed ‘And after it’s all over, you say Oh, what a lovely tea party,’” he shared. “This guy is so f****** talented, he does the dialogue you wrote and then sweetens it with way better bon mots!”

“Even though we’re making a comedy, the schedule is so relentless, you rarely have time to enjoy what’s going on. But yesterday, I slowed down enough to enjoy making pretend with Diedrich again – and I got to laugh out loud!,” Smith wrote.

Next, Smith posted a photo of himself and Jason Mewes (Jay) with Garman.

“GARMY STRONG! Of course my BABBLE brother @ralphgarman is front and center in @jayandsilentbob Reboot! Ralph and I have done 4 movies together (Red State, @tuskthemovie, @yogahosers and now #jayandsilentbobreboot) but this is his first #viewaskew movie!,” Smith explained.

“The leader of the #garmy and host of #theralphreport plays a pivotal role in the flick, helping to set in motion the #jayandsilentbob adventure this time! Many thanks to my podcasting pal for bellowing the funny and gilding our lily!”

Most importantly, Smith shared there are “only 5 more days left to Reboot,” which means this fun journey of tracking the movie’s production is almost at a close.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.

