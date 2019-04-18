‘Killing Eve’ Creator Brought on to Add Humor to ‘Bond 25’ Script

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is quickly becoming a person to watch out for. The creative is known for starring in, writing, and executive producing the series Fleabag as well as writing and executive producing the hit Sandra Oh-led series, Killing Eve. However, many people will probably recognize her best as the voice of L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Waller-Bridge isn’t slowing down anytime soon as it was just reported by Variety that she’s been hired to “polish” the Bond 25 script.

“A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that the British writer was indeed taking a pass through the script and that director Cary Fukunaga was fully aware of the decision. The source said production remained on track to begin at the end of April,” Variety reports.

Apparently, Waller-Bridge is joining the project at the direct request of its star, Daniel Crag, who felt the script needed a dose of humor. “The Emmy- and BAFTA-nominated writer is known for her offbeat, caustic humor and strong characterization,” Variety explains.

Waller-Bridge won her first Emmy last year for writing the Killing Eve episode “Nice Face.” She’s also been nominated for multiple BAFTA awards, winning Best Female Performance in a Comedy for Fleabag in 2017.

“She recently concluded an off-Broadway run of her award-winning one-woman play, which formed the basis of the hit show Fleabag. The off-Broadway production was produced by Annapurna, which is a co-distribution partner on Bond 25 in the U.S. via United Artists Releasing, its joint distribution venture with MGM,” Variety adds

In addition to Craig, it’s been rumored that the freshly minted Oscar-winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) is set to play the film’s primary antagonist. Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, and Ralph Fiennes are all reportedly reprising their roles form previous entries in the franchise.

The yet-untitled Bond flick is set to be released in theaters next year. If you’re looking to play catch-up before the 25th Bond movie drops next April, Netflix has added nearly every film in the franchise from Dr. No (1962) to Spectre (2015). All in all, the streaming site has 20 of the 24 currently released Bond movies available.

Bond 25 is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020.

