Disney Releases First ‘Kim Possible’ Teaser

The Disney Channel is getting ready to reboot their beloved animated series Kim Possible with a live-action original movie, and now fans can watch the first teaser for the new film.

Disney released the teaser trailer for Kim Possible, with Sadie Stanley bringing the iconic role to life. Check it out in the video above.

Kim Possible was a hugely popular cartoon on the Disney Channel, running for four seasons from 2002 to 2007. Christy Carlson Romano starred as the titular secret agent, while Will Friedle played her clumsy sidekick Ron Stoppable.

The new film is being presented as a reboot, and will be the first presentation of the character in a live-action format. Stanley will be taking on the role of Kim Possible, while Sean Giambrone will play Ron Stoppable.

Romano was recently announced to be playing a role in the new film, making it an effective passing of the torch from one actor to the next. It was also revealed that Patton Oswalt will appear in the film, reprising his role from the animated series of Professor Dementor.

Disney will be bringing back the popular series after more than ten years off the air, though the fan base has not gone away. Some have been very vocal in their support for a Kim Possible reboot, and others have not been thrilled with this live-action adaptation.

None the less, Disney is determined to push forward with their plans to reintroduce Kim Possible for a brand new audience, and it’s likely that a positive reception to the film could lead to more projects with the popular character.

Also joining the cast are Alyson Hannigan, Todd Stashwick, Taylor Ortega, Ciara Wilson, Erika Tham, Issac Ryan Brown, and Connie Ray.

Written by series creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley along with Josh Cagan, the live-action Kim Possible is expected to debut in 2019 on the Disney Channel.

