Kingsman 3: Taron Egerton Hopes for "Fitting Ending" to Franchise

Talk of a third film in Kingsman film franchise to round out the mainline story has been ongoing for a while. Director Matthew Vaughn previously debuted a prequel movie in 2021, The King's Man, but a Kingsman 3 with Taron Egerton is still a hope for the future. Speaking in a new interview, Egerton teased that he has ideas of his own he wants to incorporate into a third film. The actor also revealed that since the film franchise is what gave him his start, and he's since gone on to critical and commercial acclaim, Egerton thinks he owes it to the series to come back for one more movie.

"I have an idea for Kingsman," Egerton told Collider. "I have my own idea that I would like to pitch to Matthew, and I think that will be happening soon, but he has the wheels in motion on a big idea of his own. So who knows, you know? Who knows where it will land? [Vaughn] has every intention of making it, and I have every intention of playing Eggsy one more time. That was always what I thought I was committed to doing. It's the role that made my name, so I suppose, in a way, I just want it to be absolutely right if we do it again, and I want the story to do justice to the part that really changed my life."

He continued, "I want it to be a fitting ending. And I would, obviously, really hope that Colin [Firth] would come back for at least a part of it, and who knows? We'll have to see, but we are planning to talk about it, actually, the next time we see one another, so who knows? Watch this space. But, you know, he's certainly not backing off the idea."

Egerton previously said last year that a Kingsman 3 would shoot in 2023. It remains to be seen if that is still the case, but when asked about it Matthew Vaughn remains committed to the idea of completing the story with another movie. The director also hinted at maybe handing off the film to another filmmaker, but seemed to recant that he would want to take it on himself too. The first two films in the Kingsman series were major hits, each grossing over $400 million globally. Though the third film didn't fair as well, in part because of the continued pandemic's effect on movie theaters, a third film seems like a no-brainer.

Vaughn will next direct Argylle, a DIFFERENT spy thriller, which stars Henry Cavill,, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Bryan Cranston.