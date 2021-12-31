Kingsman 3: Taron Egerton Says Sequel Starts Shooting Next Year

The King's Man hit theatres at the end of last year and served as a prequel to the first two Kingsman movies. It's now been five years since Kingsman: The Golden Circle was released and fans are eager to see Taron Egerton return to the role of Eggsy. The actor is currently promoting Black Bird for Apple TV+, and recently made headlines for confirming he had a meeting with Marvel Studios. While talking to the Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham about Black Bird, Egerton was asked about the next Kingsman movie and he revealed it will likely begin filming next year.

"My understanding is that we are to be shooting the third installment in my saga I believe next year. But you know, don't listen to what I say because I don't really know. You know, they're grown-up decisions," Egerton shared.

During a recent interview to promote The King's Man, director Matthew Vaughn teased that the prequel will help set up the upcoming threequel.

"There has to be some bleeding into it because, in theory, whatever happens there should be ... the history of the King's Man. So there's a few little easter eggs we've been put in there, which will pay off. One of them is an easter egg that's screwing us up right now because we didn't quite think it out logically. And now I'm looking at going, 'Oh f*ck. How do we make that work?' So I've sort of screwed myself up already. But we're, uh, it's one of the, uh, [LAUGH] Yeah, yeah ... The problem is sometimes you think you have it on the day, you think that's a great idea. And then on this case, three years later, you go, 'Now maybe I shouldn't have done that,'" Vaughn teased.

"We've put seeds for what's going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this," Vaughn told Empire. "And it's going to be very different." Originally, Vaughn planned to pass the next film on to another director, but he's now thinking about continuing the franchise himself. "I actually don't know what I want to do," he explained. "There is an opportunity for a director to really change it up, but I'm considering it."

Stay tuned for more updates on Kingsman 3.